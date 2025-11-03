Spearheading logistical innovations through partnership and vertical integration

Amid today’s focus on innovation, safety and sustainability, few industrial service providers continue to stand the test of time.

From petrochemical plants to refineries, companies are seeking partners capable of redefining efficiency and responsibility in operations to compete in the global industry.

With over seven decades of experience, PSC has transformed from a small regional service provider into an internationally recognized leader in industrial and environmental services, especially within the petrochemical and refining sectors. Through an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence and customer service, over 5,800 dedicated employees have built not just a brand, but a legacy.

Founded in 1952, PSC Group, originally known as Petroleum Service Corp., began with a simple mission: to provide reliable and specialized services to the Gulf Coast’s growing petrochemical industry. In the decades that followed, PSC expanded both its footprint and capabilities, becoming synonymous with high quality railcar and truck loading and unloading, product handling, packaging and industrial cleaning services.

Today, PSC operates at over 200 sites across the U.S., employing thousands of professionals trained to meet the highest standards in safety and environmental stewardship. PSC goes out of its way to ensure its experts are cross trained to support operations for all raw materials and finished products. The services available at PSC touch nearly every aspect of the supply chain, from in-plant logistics to marine dock operations to advanced tank and railcar cleaning technologies.

What sets PSC apart is not merely the scale of operations, but the depth of the organization’s partnerships with some of the world’s largest chemical manufacturers, refineries and logistics providers. PSC Group is expanding its role as an all-in-one provider of industrial logistics and operational services by combining infrastructure, service and innovation under one roof.

Infrastructure as a service

PSC is focused on developing critical rail and terminal infrastructure to enable its manufacturing customers to get their products to market more efficiently and cost-effectively. By partnering with leading manufacturers to build, own and operate rail storage, transloading and railcar maintenance facilities across the U.S. and Canada. Through targeted investments in logistics infrastructure, PSC partners can depend on continued growth and logistics network optimization.

Plant operations

PSC’s plant operations are designed for efficiency, sustainability and innovation. The organization takes pride in operating state-of-theart facilities that ensure top-quality production while minimizing environmental impact.

PSC’s dedicated team works tirelessly to maintain smooth, streamlined operations, ensuring that every step from production to distribution meets the highest standards. Bolstered by unmatched technical expertise and crafting some of the best industry practices over 70 years, a PSC team does more than work at a site; they elevate its performance. With a focus on safety, reliability and continuous improvement, PSC teams strive to deliver exceptional results and exceed customer expectations.

Marine operations

PSC Group leverages decades of experience to offer top-quality marine terminal operations and dock operations to waterfront facilities of all sizes, from large, multi-berth refinery docks managed around the clock to smaller terminals staffed on-call.

The company is responsible for the safe loading and unloading of 90,000 barges and ships a year at 110 plus docks and terminals, including some of the largest refineries in the U.S. Given the complexity of work, PSC harbors deep expertise, enabling its highly trained personnel to offer customized services to meet every dock and oil terminal operation management need while lowering costs and delivering real business value.

Railcar repair

PSC Group’s expert teams are on the ground across the U.S. and Canada with the experience and knowledge to ensure that your railcar fleet runs safely and efficiently. By partnering with its customers to craft bespoke solutions, PSC can support a wide range of inspection, repair and compliance needs. The highly trained technicians focus on reducing time out of service, demurrage and empty freight costs for customers across a broad range of railcar types and commodities, both hazardous and non-hazardous. The railcar division aims to be flexible within a changing market and pragmatic in its approach to meeting customers’ needs where and when needed.

Effective sustainability without sacrificing performance

PSC Group believes that sustainability starts in-house but doesn’t end there. By offering a comprehensive portfolio of sustainability services specifically designed for each customer, PSC has been able to recycle over 300 million pounds of scrap plastic resin. As a proud member of Clean Fuels Alliance America, PSC is dedicated to creating sustainable solutions in business, diverting waste from landfills at every possible opportunity. These environmentally friendly solutions help any business partner or client protect the environment, ensure regulatory compliance and uncover new opportunities for efficiency and revenue growth. Creating measurable value across a client’s operations not only helps lower environmental impact, but the fiscal savings promote more sustainable operations across the industry.

These integrated capabilities, combining infrastructure, storage/transloading, traditional plant services and railcar repair, help position PSC Group as the one-stop partner the industrial sector needs: safe, smart and comprehensive.

In industries where the margin for error is razor-thin, safety is not optional. PSC Group has long understood this principle. The company’s "zero incident philosophy" is a cultural cornerstone, reflecting the ethos that each PSC team takes into the field.

PSC’s rigorous training programs, many of which exceed regulatory requirements, are built on the principle that every incident is preventable. This belief is reinforced through a system of continuous feedback, performance monitoring and leadership engagement. Every new hire, regardless of role, goes through a comprehensive safety orientation. Front-line workers and supervisors alike are empowered to stop work if a potential hazard is identified, no matter what the circumstance.

From hazard recognition training to safety recognition programs, PSC is raising the industry standard by taking a proactive approach to safety that ensures that preventable accidents do not occur. The organization completed 2024 with a 0.20 total recordable injury rate, marking the seventh consecutive year with a rate below 0.25. PSC’s sights are set on making 2025 and beyond even safer with in-depth accident analysis and safety protocols honed over the life of the company.

It is no surprise that PSC consistently receives accolades and recognition for safety performance from industry leaders like AFPM and the Gulf Coast Safety Council.

In a high-stakes, high-demand industry, PSC Group remains a beacon of consistency, innovation and professionalism. Enduring partnerships, an exemplary safety record and commitment to progress underscore why PSC has evolved beyond being just a vendor but a vital partner in the industrial landscape. As the energy and petrochemical sectors continue to evolve, PSC is not just keeping pace; it is leading the pack. The secret to PSC’s success lies within the company’s motto: working safer, simpler and smarter.