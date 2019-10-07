See advanced waterjets improving industrial cleaning outcomes

On-site equipment demonstrations, a unique cornerstone of the WaterJet Technology Association's (WJTA's) Conference & Expo, offer an opportunity to see high-pressure waterjetting equipment set up and operated live at full pressure. Participants will see equipment being used to accomplish specific industrial cleaning tasks and state-of-the-art safety practices that can help prevent jobsite incidents.

WJTA

The conference/expo will be held Nov. 11-13 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Live equipment demonstrations are scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m.

"Seeing the equipment live in operation really helps to evaluate its capabilities," said Peter Wright, WJTA association manager. "It gives you insight that you can't get from video, and the ability to compare the latest offerings from leading vendors at once saves time. You gain a better understanding of how the equipment operates and what makes it uniquely special for industrial applications and safer to use. With knowledge gained from the live demos, participants will have a much better idea of what to look for on the exhibit floor."

WJTA is the only major conference featuring live demonstrations of powerful waterjetting equipment for meeting participants so they can experience firsthand the equipment being used for specific applications. At the 2019 event, participants can expect to see state-of-the-art waterblasting systems, including the newest automated equipment and safer, more ergonomic handheld equipment.

The 2019 program also features a fullday waterjet technology short course, educational sessions, live demonstrations, technical research and whitepaper presentations, product and equipment displays, and networking opportunities.

As the major gathering for waterjet technology and industrial cleaning, the WJTA Conference & Expo serves as a valuable platform for communication and cooperation among plant personnel, such as safety, operations and maintenance managers; contractors; suppliers; researchers; and other stakeholders for the advancement of the industry.

A new asset owner education track at WJTA 2019 will give plant personnel an opportunity to understand the current and future state of industrial cleaning safety. The interactive educational program allows participants to network at a high level and stay informed and engaged with WJTA's evolving best practices guidelines for hydroblasting and vacuum loading. Topics include understanding the need for global hydroblasting principles, why asset owners need to know cleaning basics, a case study on the use of automated equipment to reduce confined space entry and fire hazards, and bottom-line success stories on cost savings.

A panel discussion open to all conference/expo participants, "Call for Strategic Collaboration and Innovative Thinking," will explore how asset owners, contractors and OEMs can come together to create safer, more productive ways of using high-pressure water to clean.

A global exposition of new industrial waterjet/waterblast tools and equipment, trucks, ancillaries and service providers will be displayed in the exhibit hall. Leading manufacturers and contractors will display a range of heavy equipment as well as interactive, hands-on tooling setups.

For more information on conference/expo news and developments, visit www.wjtaimcaexpo.com or call (314) 241-1445.