Many of the largest and most demanding refining, petrochemical, power generation and industrial processing facilities along the Gulf Coast have come to rely on the strength and soft-craft expertise of Axis Industries, making it a regionally preferred and on-demand provider.

Initially, the company was formed in 2008 as Axis Industrial Services and expanded into a family of companies following the acquisition of Travis Industries, TAM Services and Anchor Industrial Services in 2001.

Scaffolding, insulations, coatings to meet customer demand

Axis provides industrial-strength specialty solutions for maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects, supporting the continuous and reliable operation and expansion of critical energy and industrial infrastructure across the U.S. Axis has expanded its execution and growth capabilities by adding highly skilled craft labor, safety and field operations leadership resources, in addition to materials and equipment to meet the rapidly increasing demand from its expanding client base.

The company has built a strong foundation to deliver on its mission, including:

Experience — More than 1,000 qualified employees working nearly 2 million labor hours each year to provide handson results to hundreds of customers

Safety — The core of every decision it makes and everything it does, from the field to the shop to the corporate office; employees are trained to demonstrate management commitment, employee involvement, stop work authority and a consistent dedication to prevent incidents

Quality — Meeting the needs of industrial, energy, petrochemical and other clients by combining skilled workmanship, technical expertise and an ongoing investment in technology

Reliability — The ability to scale up a cross-trained and certified workforce to meet stringent specifications on time and within budget, regardless of project size or complexity

Axis’s mission is to support its people and communities through the safe delivery of world-class, industrial specialty services that its customers rely on every day, including:

Scaffolding — More than $8 million of system scaffold inventory, with experience ranging from building simple scaffolds to erecting complex towers and suspended scaffolds

Insulation — Installation of insulation materials for specific processes, including heat conservation, cryogenics, acoustics and personal protection; these services help to control energy and operating costs and control CUI

Coatings — In-shop application of external and internal coatings across a range of products and technologies; on-site surface preparation to ensure coating resilience

Linings — Substrate corrosion protection for storage tanks, plant process equipment, towers, exchangers and more • Fireproofing — Certified application of intumescent, concrete and light weight on maintenance, CUI and capital projects

Abatement — Asbestos and lead abatement, from encapsulation to full containment; meeting or exceeding all environmental regulations and requirements

These services help prevent corrosion to structures and equipment, as well as financial losses to the customer.

Axis Industries is headquartered in the Houston area and has four additional operation centers located throughout the greater Southwest Texas region, including Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas/ Fort Worth.

Axis Industries has a steadfast commitment to quality to ensure seamless outcomes for its customers. It has the tools and talent to meet outage and/or turnaround schedules.

For more information, visit axisindustries.com or call (281) 318-5560.