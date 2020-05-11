Scaffold plank manufacturer receives award from Brock

× Expand Breault Industrial Group President and CEO Bill Breault, center, accepts The Brock Group's Supplier of the Year award in the Small Volume category.

Breault Industrial Group, a leading manufacturer of OSHA-compliant scaffold planks, was recently honored by The Brock Group with a Supplier of the Year award in the Small Volume category.

"Breault provides OSHA-compliant scaffold plank for Brock," said Justin Anderson, senior vice president of operations for Brock. "Scaffold plank is a nearly invisible product until you take that step and the plank has too much bounce on it. Some of us know that feeling, but luckily, we have fewer and fewer instances with Breault scaffold plank.

"Breault provides a dependable product that countless Brock employees and customers use on a daily basis. Breault has provided years of faithful service to Brock. They have always been ready to assist with any product knowledge request, flying in to provide on-site training for scaffold plank several times."

Brock is a leading provider of industrial specialty services to clients around the globe, providing services including scaffolding and work access, insulation, coatings/linings and asbestos abatement, as well as additional associated services. Each year, Brock honors its most dependable suppliers with Supplier of the Year awards. In 2019, Breault was chosen as its Supplier of the Year in the Small Volume category, thanks in large part to its excellent safety record and quick response time.

"[Breault] maintains a ready stock of plank in its warehouse specifically for Brock," Anderson said. "And, in the rare case that they do not have what we need prestocked, they have added a second shift when required to meet our deadlines."

Launched in 1995, Breault has been a supplier for Brock since 1997. Breault manufactures and supplies Brock's wood scaffold plank requirements for all of its locations in North America, providing hundreds of thousands of planks annually.

Part of what makes Breault such a dependable supplier, according to President and CEO Bill Breault, is its organization-wide commitment to safety.

"We are the only manufacturer in North America that can claim an accident- free record 31 years standing," he said. "We are noted as the leaders in the industry with respect to safety, longevity and producing the strongest planks available in North America."

According to Breault, the company does one thing and does it well: manufacturing OSHA-compliant scaffold planks, which it has been doing for 32 years, maintaining vast inventories throughout the U.S. Breault primarily serves the industrial sector, as well as the masonry, plastering and general scaffold industries.

"I started Breault in 1995, and we've been manufacturing planks ever since," Breault said. "What makes us different is our drive to be better than everybody else by virtue of using higher-grade materials, state-of-the-art testing, customer service and -- the big one -- inventories that other companies do not keep."

Its founder's industry affiliations also position Breault as a supplier of choice. He served as the president of the Scaffold Access and Industry Association from 2008 through 2010 and has a reputation as a known liaison for both OSHA and ANSI. He has personally authored many scaffold plank standards that are followed throughout the industry today.

While Breault primarily serves the North American market due to its consistent strength over the course of the past decade, it also supplies planks internationally, predominantly to South America and the Caribbean, with a fair amount going to refineries in the Middle East.

Looking forward, Breault is currently developing a new scaffold plank platform it hopes will provide additional safety and longevity to its industrial clients. This new offering is expected to be released in 2021.

For now, any company looking for OSHA-compliant scaffold planks from a supplier with decades of experience and an unmatched safety record needs to look no further than Breault Industrial Group.

For more information, visit www.oshaplank.com or call (503) 924-4801.