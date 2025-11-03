Same day service on a Saturday

In the Gulf Coast’s petroleum and chemical processing industries, maintaining uptime is critical.

Through regular operation, wear and tear may cause part failures ahead of their anticipated maintenance window. Operating constantly day and night, plants require vendors who are available at any hour. It is essential to have reliable partners that can provide immediate solutions when mission-critical operations are at stake.

Early Saturday morning, September 6, 2025, a chemical facility experienced a piping failure that required emergency replacement. The facility reached out to Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB), and the team went to work.

Within 20 minutes of receiving the call, Bendco HPB had a quote in the customer’s hands. Less than an hour later, the purchase order was issued. By that afternoon, the required material arrived on-site, where the customer’s truck waited as the Bendco HPB crew began bending the pipe to the required specifications. The pieces were completed in an hour and loaded back onto the truck, allowing the customer to begin repairs within hours of the outage.

This story demonstrates Bendco HPB’s commitment to around-the-clock availability. Getting a hold of vendors after hours or on weekends should not be difficult, and Bendco HPB provided a solution within hours of the plant discovering the issue. Downtime translates directly into lost production and revenue. The ability to deliver a custom bending project in the same day highlights their value by minimizing downtime cost.

Located in Pasadena, Texas, Bendco HPB has built its reputation on being the easiest bending company to do business with. Its shop includes an array of induction and cold bending machines, allowing the company to bend material from half an inch to 36 inches. Phones are answered and skilled bending technicians are on standby 24/7/365. Its range of capabilities, responsiveness and ability to meet stringent specifications on aggressive timelines make it a valuable supply chain partner.

Whether the project is scheduled or an emergency, Bendco HPB combines its decades of experience with a customer-first mindset to serve industrial facilities across the Gulf Coast.