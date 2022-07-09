Rope access solutions bring service to ‘new heights’

For many years, Bilfinger North America has provided multi-craft construction, maintenance, insulation, scaffolding, painting (ISP), NDT inspection and alternative access services as part of a fully integrated solution.

Bilfinger's multi-skilled teams, many of whom are trained in industrial rope access, enable them to support construction, maintenance and inspection programs using a full range of specialist disciplines. Industrial rope access offers solutions for customer projects and programs across all onshore and offshore locations.

In many circumstances, rope access techniques are a practical way to complete tasks that would otherwise involve significant expense, time or plant outages — allowing technicians to reach and work at high or difficult-to-reach areas safely. Our rope access services create solutions when scaffolding, swing stages, aerial platforms, or ladders are not feasible or financially practical. Rope access can also be an alternative approach to traditional access techniques such as scaffolding, cable rigging systems, air spiders, mobile platforms and cradles, man-lifts, and cranes.

Bilfinger is unparalleled in its approach to access solutions. Rather than attempting to introduce craft services to rope access technicians, we brought our highly skilled and competent craftsmen and women to rope access. Individuals are paired with experienced leads to further develop and expand their multi-craft capabilities in the rope access trade. With this approach, quality never suffers and allows for the full implementation of Bilfinger’s services, disciplines and techniques. Putting true craftsmen and women on the ropes allows for multi-craft crews to be easily assembled to provide a more cost-effective solution with far fewer limitations compared to alternative approaches. We certify all of our new rope access personnel to Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians (SPRAT), but employ both International Industrial Rope Access Trade Association and SPRAT technicians. We operate and are fully compliant to ISO 22846.

Bilfinger’s cost-effective rope access services and solutions provide diverse applications with greater safety, maximum efficiency and productivity, and minimal impact on the community. In most cases where rope access is utilized, we can provide savings in the range of 40 percent. Rope access also offers safety benefits by reducing the overall work at height for a project by up to 75 percent. A reduced headcount minimizes overall man-hours and scaffolding freight costs, and significantly reduces exposure hours for the client.

Bilfinger is an access solutions company. We understand that each job is unique, with no one “fix-all” access solution for differing requirements and situations. That is why Bilfinger is committed to using the most appropriate and cost-efficient access methods customized to fit our clients’ needs. With our unique approach, we bring our expertise in construction, maintenance, ISP and NDT inspections to new heights.

For more information, visit www.northamerica.bilfinger.com or call (337) 289-0092.