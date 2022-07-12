Rope access services keep assets on line and operating

Pro-Surve has proven to be a trusted and responsive provider of non-destructive testing, visual inspection and reliability engineering services for the refining and petrochemical industry.

Recognizing that the industrial services landscape is in constant change, with challenging market conditions, Pro-Surve strives to be adaptive and provide quality, value-based solutions to its Technical Inspection Services segment. Pro-Surve recently integrated rope access technologies into its specialty and advanced services to provide maintenance mechanical services in addition to its inspection activities.

Rope access technology eliminates the blocking of roads or facility walkways that is typically required to install and maintain conventional access technologies. Rope access techniques are used as an alternative to scaffolds, manlifts/cranes and elevated work platforms, which often cannot provide the flexibility necessary to ensure uncompromised access and worker safety. Industrial rope access systems are quick to assemble and disassemble and require fewer workers for a brief period, limiting disruption to facility operations by minimizing downtime.

Each Pro-Surve Level III rope access manager begins every project with an on-site risk assessment. Overcoming the challenges of working at height takes not only the physical aspects required to perform the work successfully, but also the psychological aspect the client may have, especially if it’s their first time utilizing rope access. This dual-solution set is where Pro-Surve excels. We utilize highly skilled teams with years of experience working at height who are professionally certified to SPRAT and IRATA standards; Pro-Surve can perform work on hard-to-reach structural elements and confined spaces.

With personnel who have worked on “both sides of the fence” as owner-operators and contractors, Pro-Surve understands that value is always the leading factor for providing service. Being far too familiar with budgets, labor headcount, overtime and other KPIs, rope access is often the first option that “checks all of the boxes.” Traditional fixed scaffolding can take days or months for initial setup, then more time is required to perform the work, manage the structure (tagging and inspection) and to finally dismantle — all while the material is on rent. Pro-Surve’s custom rope access solutions can be designed to fit various applications quickly and inexpensively. Rope access technology requires fewer personnel using less equipment and offers a faster completion with minimal downtime to realize a lower overall cost. Pro-Surve can assure you of a competitive price without compromising safety or quality in any way.

Pro-Surve develops and maintains relationships with clients that share a commitment to quality, cost-effective, innovative mechanical integrity inspection and testing services. Working together safely, conventional or outside-the-box solutions can be established that keep assets on line and operating. Coupling these solution sets with rope access technologies provides an excellent value proposition. Maintaining a reputation for being a safe, high-quality, dependable, nimble service provider gives our clients peace of mind and helps them sleep better each night.

