Robotic catalyst handling provides life-saving benefits

USA DeBusk has introduced the Catalyst Removal Amphirol (CAROL) system - the nation's only robotic solution for unloading catalyst from fixed-bed inert reactors. The system offers dramatic improvements in safety by reducing or eliminating the need for inert confined space entry during catalyst changeouts.

Fixed-bed reactors have traditionally been unloaded manually, as workers enter confined spaces with inert atmospheres (typically nitrogen) to manipulate a high-volume vacuum hose while standing on unstable mounds of spent catalyst material. The work is hot, strenuous and extremely hazardous. A study conducted by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board identified 85 nitrogen exposure incidents in the U.S. between 1992 and 2002, resulting in 80 deaths and 50 injuries. Despite improvements in procedures, fatalities continue to occur.

"Around 10,000 man-hours are spent unloading catalysts each year," said Collin Leslie, president of USA DeBusk. "The best way to make meaningful improvements in safety is to substantially reduce the need for humans to enter these reactor vessels. The CAROL system meets that need. It is another example of our company's strategic vision to apply advanced technologies across all of our service lines to automate processes and mitigate risks for our team and our customers."

CAROL keeps people safely outside of fixed-bed reactors by using a robot to maneuver inside confined spaces and suction out material via its connection to a high-capacity vacuum. The remote-controlled robot is operated by a technician from the safety of a support trailer. Cameras and lights aboard the vehicle and mounted at the manway allow for constant visual surveillance of operations.

The CAROL robot is an amphirol (screw-propelled vehicle) that is designed to sit on top of the catalyst as it vacuums material. A lightweight aluminum frame and large-diameter screws provide a buoyancy effect that helps keep the robot atop a full range of media encountered in catalyst unloading (densities from 40-80 pounds per cubic foot and particle sizes from 0-1 inch). Twin worm gear propulsion powered by direct-drive hydraulic motors allows the robot to traverse semi-liquid substances.

The vacuum head is connected to the robot by a hydraulic cylinder and can be raised and lowered remotely for optimum efficiency. All in-vessel electrical equipment is rated for use in Zone 1 and Class 1 Division 2 hazardous areas (with ATEX, IEC Ex and AEx certification on the camera system).

"Safety was our driving force in implementing this system," Leslie said. "However, robotic unloading provides time savings and productivity improvements as well. Since catalyst changeouts are often critical path activities in a plant turnaround, the CAROL system is also a cost-effective alternative."

A CAROL robot is capable of working at a constant rate around the clock, avoiding the downtime of shift changes, employee rotation and rest breaks associated with manual unloading. In some applications, CAROL can be used simultaneously during gravity dumps or may enter the reactor while it is still at elevated temperatures to decrease catalyst removal time and standby.

For more information, visit www.USADeBusk.com, email sales@USADeBusk.com or call (844) 243-5557.