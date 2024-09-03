Revolutionizing tank cleaning with EcoRobotics

EcoRobotics’ revolutionary technology stands at the forefront of innovation in tank cleaning.

HPC Industrial has acquired this state-of-the-art EcoRobotics equipment and technology, which is now part of its Tank Cleaning and Separations division.

This acquisition enhances HPC Industrial’s existing capabilities, delivering unmatched efficiency, safety and environmental responsibility. With this new addition, HPC Industrial is setting new standards in the industry, ensuring that its clients receive the best possible service.

Why EcoRobotics?

HPC’s new 40-strong fleet of automated cleaning assets brings advanced automation, precision and superior safety features to operations. This cutting-edge technology can minimize and/or eliminate confined space human entry, reduces cleaning time and ensures comprehensive decontamination. The benefits are clear: less downtime, lower costs and a significantly safer work environment for all involved.

HPC’s highly skilled operators utilize the advanced design of the EcoRobotics system to navigate and clean tanks with precision. This technology not only improves the thoroughness of the cleaning process but also reduces the risk of accidents and exposure to hazardous materials. HPC Industrial’s commitment to safety and efficiency is paramount, and EcoRobotics’ technology is a testament to that commitment.

Customer feedback

The company’s commitment to safety, technology and performance has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers. Impressed by the ultra-modern technology, cost-effectiveness and value of EcoRobotics, here is what some clients have said:

• "Safety performance is best in class. Internal feedback was ‘Wow!’" — operations manager, Gulf Coast chemical facility.

• "Our project was completed in a much safer, more timely and cost-efficient manner." — outage manager, Gulf Coast refinery.

• "Impressive unique technology, done without any human entry." — asset gate keeper, Gulf Coast refinery.

• "High praise for your willingness to work with our team. Great job!" — sourcing manager, chemical manufacturing company.

By integrating EcoRobotics’ technology, HPC Industrial is not just keeping up with industry standards, it is setting them. Its clients benefit from the latest advancements in efficiency, safety and environmental stewardship. This new technology allows HPC to offer services that are faster, safer and more reliable than ever before.

Experience the future of tank cleaning

HPC Industrial invites others to discover how the state-of-the-art EcoRobotics equipment can transform their operations. Its team of experts is ready to provide the highest level of service while using the most advanced technology available. Whether routine cleaning is needed, or a particularly challenging task is at hand, it has the tools and expertise to get the job done right.

Contact HPC to learn more about its services and how it can help achieve goals with unmatched expertise and innovation. Its commitment to excellence means it can be trusted to deliver the best possible results every time. Unleash the power of EcoRobotics by HPC, the future of industrial tank cleaning.

