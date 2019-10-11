Revolutionary maintenance solutions for oil and gas

Maintenance of high-temperature equipment is a challenge the oil and gas industry faces year-round, with increasing pressure to reduce costs and improve plant efficiency. Remedial work to combat damage caused by corrosion under insulation (CUI) and cyclic high temperatures can take up a large proportion of a facility's maintenance budget, and maintenance shutdowns can cost tens of thousands of dollars for every hour of lost productivity.

With these challenges in mind, AkzoNobel has launched a specialist maintenance solutions range for CUI and cyclic temperatures. The innovative, carefully formulated range is made up of three different coatings, each designed to provide maximum protection in maintenance conditions with minimum downtime.

Interbond 2340UPC challenges the performance expectations of epoxy-based temperature- resistant coatings, with outstanding thermal and CUI resistance. Traditional epoxy coatings present challenges when used for maintenance, as they do not cure below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius), reducing productivity in winter, and also show poor crack resistance when over-applied. Intertherm 2340UPC cures rapidly, even at subzero temperatures, and has excellent tolerance to over-application, combined with unrivaled impact and damage resistance. Interbond 2340UPC is suitable for continuous service between -320 degrees Fahrenheit (-196 degrees Celsius) and 401 degrees Fahrenheit (205 degrees Celsius), with intermittent surges up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius).

Intertherm 751CSA is a high-performance, temperature-resistant cold spray aluminium coating based on titanium-modified inorganic copolymer technology. Cyclic temperature service is common to industrial assets and often highly damaging to protective coating systems, but thanks to over 10 years' extensive research and development into high-temperature failure mechanisms, Intertherm 751CSA can resist cyclic temperature conditions up to 751 degrees Fahrenheit (400 degrees Celsius). Backed by renowned CUI resistance and a long in-service track record, Intertherm 751CSA is the ultimate maintenance solution for cyclic temperatures.

Intertherm 2205 is a specialized temperature- resistant maintenance coating formulated with novel hot-spread epoxy technology. This means Intertherm 2205 can be brush applied to hand-prepared hot steel up to 401 degrees Fahrenheit (205 degrees Celsius), eliminating the need for a costly maintenance shutdown. The viscous coating spreads rapidly when applied directly to on-line equipment, forming an effective barrier against corrosion even on SP2 (St2) steel. With short overcoating intervals and quick re-insulation times, applicators can double productivity versus traditional coating solutions for on-line application. Intertherm 2205 is optimized to resist aggressive CUI conditions and withstand temperatures of up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius).

