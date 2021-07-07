Restoring cooling tower integrity, thermal performance

Reconstruction presents an opportunity to upgrade the components of a cooling tower to restore its structural, mechanical and operational integrity.

Cooling towers play an important role in industrial processes. But there comes a time when aging cooling towers require more than routine maintenance, repairs or replacement of components such as heat transfer media. When thermal performance falls and structural integrity becomes a major issue, it is time for a reconstruction project.

A job safety analysis (JSA) is a recommended first step before accessing the cooling tower. The JSA addresses inherent dangers such as high voltage, fall and trip hazards, and defines appropriate mitigation efforts such as lockout/tagout, PPE and fall protection.

Another important evaluation step is a performance test. This gives the plant operator a starting point to establish goals for capacity improvement, as well as a reference point for evaluating the final results. The Cooling Technology Institute (CTI) has a published thermal test code, ATC- 105, to determine performance accuracy. Specialized instrumentation is required to measure precise water and air flow rates and temperatures. Your cooling tower manufacturer and independent test agencies licensed by CTI can provide guidance.

The scope of work should be developed based on a thorough inspection to identify:

Deterioration of cooling tower structural elements.

Damage to heat transfer media "fill."

Condition of drift eliminators and louvers.

Missing nozzles or leaking pipes in the water distribution system.

Wear and corrosion of mechanical components.

Ladder and guardrail deterioration.

Any reconstruction effort should include a thorough inspection of the cooling tower by an experienced service provider. The scope of work should be defined by their findings and recommendations.

Once reconstruction is complete, implementing a cooling tower maintenance plan is essential to extend tower life. At a minimum, every cooling tower cell should receive an annual inspection of structural members, gearboxes, gearbox oil and seals, driveshafts, water distribution basins, fan cylinders, fans, fan tip clearance and pitch, fill, distribution piping and nozzles, ladders, platforms and other safety components.

For more information, visit https://spxcooling.com or call (800) 4MARLEY [462-7539].