Rental boilers provide solution to production losses

The rental boiler industry emerged over 50 years ago, addressing the needs of various industries for temporary steam during both scheduled turnarounds and emergency steam needs. Utilizing a rental boiler for steam production during planned and unplanned outages allows a company to continue production, cut capital costs, save time and increase operational efficiency.

Today, there are a variety of rental boilers available, suitable for small-scale projects to industrial-sized applications. Here's a look at the common types of rental boiler systems on the market today:

Mobile trailer-mounted boilers

These units include package boilers permanently installed on highway-legal trailers for ease of transportation via truck.

Boilers typically range in size from 30,000 to 125,000 pounds per hour (lb/hr) with design pressures up to 750 psig, available for both saturated and superheat steam production.

Detachable goosenecks and booster extensions allow for easy removal when space is limited.

While they are not protected from the weather, precautions can be taken during the winter to avoid freeze damage (e.g., heat tracing, insulation and/or temporary housing shelters).

Containerized mobile boilers

These typically include a package firetube boiler, prepiped and wired, and are installed inside a container mounted on a chassis for mobility.

Units are weatherproofed and better suited for outdoor installation in the winter.

Skid-mounted boilers

These are shop-assembled package firetube and watertube boilers mounted to a skid, typically available in capacities up to 250,000 lb/hr.

Depending on the size of the unit, skid-mounted boilers can be transported on a flat-bed trailer or step-deck trailer, or by rail. Cranes and/or forklifts are required for both loading and offloading.

While they are not protected from the weather, precautions can be taken during the winter to avoid freeze damage (e.g., heat tracing, insulation and/or temporary housing shelters).

Mobile boiler rooms

These are complete, self-contained steam plants with all of the equipment required to produce steam: package firetube boiler/burner, atmospheric feedwater system, water softener, chemical feed system and blowdown separator.

They are typically available in capacities up to 1,000 horsepower.

With all equipment installed inside an enclosed trailer, they are weatherproofed and better suited for outdoor installation in the winter.

Mobile steam plants

These are similar to mobile boiler rooms with all of the equipment required to produce steam, but equipment is prepiped, wired and installed on an open, step-deck trailer.

While they are not protected from the weather, precautions can be taken during the winter to avoid freeze damage (e.g., heat tracing, insulation and/or temporary housing shelters).

Transportable steam plants

These are complete steam plants, normally built inside a standard 20-foot or 40-foot shipping container.

They are often available with either a vertical or horizontal boiler arrangement, depending on requirements.

They can be transported via flatbed or rail. Cranes are required for both loading and offloading.

Each type of rental boiler system explained above has its own unique advantages and may be a better fit for one user over another.

The requirements of operation, however, are the same: End-users must supply a fuel source (typically, natural gas, No. 2 oil, propane or electricity), an electrical power supply and make-up water, as well as qualified boiler operators. The rental boiler supplier will send a service technician to commission the unit(s) and train your operators unless certified operators are provided.

