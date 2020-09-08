Reliable rental equipment leads to turnaround success

During shutdowns and turnarounds, time is the most valuable commodity on a jobsite. That time can either be spent efficiently to complete a job on schedule, or it can be wasted waiting for repair or replacement of equipment being used on the project.

Planning, preparation and execution are all interrelated concepts concerning how your time is spent. When all goes right, you've got the right people in place and the proper equipment, which doesn't encounter any issues or holdups in its arrival to the plant. How often have you experienced a "perfect" project? With any planned project, something will inevitably pop up that can slow the process or even grind the project to a screeching halt.

With proper planning, it is possible to discover many potential environmental issues from a lack of space or defined path. Many facilities were built to house and service equipment specific to their industry, but when old equipment reaches the end of its designed life, new models may not match the same footprint as the old ones. This can cause headroom issues, or the equipment may not fit along the same service route taken previously. The planning phase is when you can discover equipment designed to overcome these obstacles and incorporate them into your lift plan.

Preparation plays its role in organizing and coordinating the arrival of all new or repair equipment for the turnaround, as well as any rigging gear needed around the same general timeline. This would include ensuring an analysis for proper site conditions takes place to enable any skates or gantries to operate unobstructed.

Execution comes down to having the right tools for the job on-site and ready to go. Each job is unique and requires an evaluation of whether the same equipment you've used in the past is the right option for this shutdown. Knowing when your equipment was last tested, serviced and certified goes a long way toward making sure you can remove equipment downtime from your list of worries.

LGH has been a partner on thousands of turnarounds throughout our years of service, consistently providing rentals from the top manufacturers for lifting, rigging, pulling and jacking equipment on the market. All of our equipment has been serviced well above the industry minimums to ensure we do our part to eliminate your most costly hurdle: lost time due to faulty equipment.

With a rental fleet of more than 70,000 pieces of available equipment throughout North America, LGH is here to help from the planning phase to completion of the project, providing various rental options to best suit the needs of each customer.

For longer-term shutdowns, a variety of equipment is required at different points. Having to transport equipment back and forth from the jobsite to your yard can be a troublesome task, and leaving your equipment on-site isn't optimal. On a multiphase shutdown or project, you may need hoists, beams or other equipment of several different heights. Waiting for new equipment to arrive at each phase can delay the schedule, so some opt to own their own. However, renting can alleviate the burden of transporting your gear, allowing you to focus on getting the job done.

LGH provides various services to ensure your planned shutdown kicks off on time and runs smoothly from start to finish - anything from shipping equipment before the start of your project to customizing a portable rental center option with the exact gear you need contained in a convenient unit that is movable, secure, organized and transports your equipment easily. We regularly strive to do everything we can to be a true partner to our customers.

We also provide emergency service for after-hours equipment needs and have conveniently placed rental centers across North America to help get your plant or your customer's facility back up and running when unexpected repairs are required. With most of our equipment available to arrive on-site within one to two days -- sometimes even the same day -- we are committed to equipping you with the right tools to get the job done safely and efficiently every time.

