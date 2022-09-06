Reality capture plays integral role in improving onsite projects

Technology has grown rapidly in the field of reality capture in recent years.

The use of laser scanners has especially increased, with versatile mobile scanners growing in popularity across several industries. That was the message from John Tav, technology manager for Engineering and Inspection Services (EIS), during a webinar presented recently in conjunction with BIC Magazine.

Reality capture is described as the use of hardware and software for creating 3-D environments out of infrastructure or terrain. Laser scanning is a form of reality capture that has gained popularity in recent years, according to Tav. The technology became increasingly more widespread when "COVID sped things up," and the demands of remote work were thrust across all industries.

"That's how we got into the current situation where we have multiple tools," Tav explained.

There are five main types of reality capture devices: Metrology grade Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanners, terrestrial scanners, mobile scanners, virtual tour imaging and drone/aerial capture devices. Each type has its own unique functionality and outcome, according to Tav.

Metrology grade LiDAR scanners are "typically used for reverse engineering, part verification and pipe or vessel inspection," Tav said. While accuracy is the best feature of an LiDAR scanner, terrestrial scanners are often set up on a tripod and its accuracy is between one-eighth to one-sixteenth of an inch.

Mobile scanners are ideal for scanning large areas such as industrial plants, buildings, streets, bridges and other infrastructure. The newest mobile scanner models feature an over-the-shoulder device with a screen placed in front of the technician for viewing and verifying the capture as it is happening in real time. The one disadvantage that mobile scanners have versus terrestrial scanners is accuracy, with mobile accuracy landing closer to one-quarter inch.

According to Tav, mobile scanners provide "more of a Google-street view" type of walkthrough of the site. "For most clients, it is good enough for their purposes with the focus on digitalization of the site," Tav added.

Despite their accuracy, current models of mobile scanners are five to 10 times faster than terrestrial scanners and have the ability to produce more images, which can "help save time and money, while producing a really robust virtual walkthrough of the site as is expected from a digital twin," Tav said.

Virtual tour imaging scanners are not technically laser scanners, but rather panoramic imaging devices. The resolution of the images produced is high, however, and often used to showcase real estate listings.

As opposed to the first four examples, drones/aerials are used for reality capture from above. The advantage of this type is the ability to capture large areas in a short period of time.

There are safety benefits of laser scanners as well. Laser scanners can help reduce exposure to dangerous field elements such as blocked off areas due to released elements or overhead work, such as scaffolding and other temporary equipment. Elimination of delays due to weather or additional site visits is another efficiency created by utilizing laser scanning.

Further benefits include providing images through a web viewer. Modern cloud-based software allows for easier storage, file sharing and real-time collaboration with clients or contractors. Virtual reality (VR) is perhaps the latest technology provided through the utilization of laser scanners, and is beneficial for risk-free training purposes.

"We created this module where you get to turn valves; you get to assemble and disassemble objects that you wouldn't get a chance to in real life," Tav said.

He added that VR is a tool to help employees gain the muscle memory for various jobsite tasks, before really getting the chance to perform those tasks in real life. "It doesn't apply to everything, but it is a good tool when needed," Tav said.

Regardless of the tool used, laser scanning is a crucial first step in the work done by Tav and the crew at EIS. "In our world, everything starts with laser scanning," Tav said.

For more information, visit www.eisllc.net or call (505) 837-3310.