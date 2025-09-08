Ready when every hour counts

Downtime costs money. Deadlines don’t wait. Precision, speed and reliability are essential in the Gulf Coast’s petrochemical and refinery sectors.

Sunstate delivers critical equipment, service and support to help you meet tight timelines and minimize disruptions.

Expand A 135′ boom delivered for routine maintenance.

With strategically located branches in La Porte, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Odessa and Freeport, Sunstate gives industrial clients the confidence of working with a partner that’s not only equipped for the job— but has spent decades perfecting how to deliver it.

"At Sunstate, we’ve recruited top talent with hundreds of years of combined experience in petrochemical facility operations," said Daniel Tentrup, regional director of sales and marketing. "That deep bench gives us an in-depth understanding of the pace, processes and precision required to support complex turnarounds, outages and maintenance activities — and how to adapt when the unexpected happens."

Specialized fleet. Certified teams. 24/7.

Sunstate offers a comprehensive specialized fleet, including carry deck cranes, industrial forklifts, carts, welding machines, large air compressors, HVAC systems, small tools, pumps and a full range of earthmoving and aerial equipment.

The pump fleet features high-volume, high-pressure units up to 12 inches, capable of moving sewage, sludge, hydrocarbons and chemicals. HVAC systems provide high-static capacity up to 40 tons for cooling, heating and dehumidification, while power generation units scale up to 320kW to support continuous operation.

Certified technicians handle turnkey setup for systems — pumps, power, HVAC — to ensure performance from the start. That means less downtime, faster deployment and peace of mind during the most pressure-filled phases of a turnaround.

Crews arrive fully cleared and plant-ready, with credentials handled in advance. From delivery to service, Sunstate’s teams move quickly, meeting site standards and protecting timelines.

Expand A 6″ electric pump on a wastewater bypass in a petrochemical facility.

Control costs. Stay ahead.

Every minute of delay impacts the bottom line. Sunstate’s fleet management app Navigator puts real-time data at a user’s fingertips — rental usage, PO tracking, costs and equipment availability — all on an easy-to-use dashboard. With this information readily accessible, users can make faster decisions, avoid unexpected overruns and keep projects on track.

Pair that with local, responsive service and dedicated contacts, customers aren’t just renting equipment — they’re gaining a partner who helps keep their most critical projects moving on schedule, on budget and without excuses.

"Our footprint now covers the entire Gulf Coast petrochemical market — from Corpus Christi, Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana," added Tentrup. "This growth allows us to provide even faster response times and service resolutions. We’ve built a team you can trust —and we back that with a proven service model that never leaves customers waiting."

For more information, visit sunstateequip.com or call (888) 312-3380.