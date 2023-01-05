The Pipe, Valve and Fittings Roundtable (PVF RT) will host its first Cocktails & Commerce Tabletop Show at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, followed by its Q1 Networking Meeting and Membership Drive from 4:00-7:30 p.m.

The Tabletop Show will continue through the event, targeting EPCs, fabricators and end-users. While only current PVF RT members will present, all are invited to attend and enjoy the festivities and presentations.

New and prospective members may become part of history since this is the first time PVF Roundtable has allowed companies to present products at an official meeting. Registration is open and required to attend.

PVF RT caters to Gulf Coast professionals

With a roster of over 250 member companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, MRC Global, Edgen Murray and Bechtel, membership is strongly encouraged and welcome. The event will be a compilation of professionals in oil and gas, utilities, chemical and petrochemical industries under one roof, as well as distributors, fabricators, manufacturers and end-users.

The PVF Roundtable Membership Drive allows for non-members to attend a networking meeting — free of charge — to discover membership advantages and networking/sponsorship opportunities for 2023. In addition to marketing exposure, perks of membership include face-to-face networking with top executives, and opportunities to build brand awareness.

PVF RT caters to Gulf Coast professionals

PVF RT hosts an annual golf tournament, with this year’s event scheduled for May 8 along with the annual fishing tournament in October. On March 2, the PVF RT Young Professionals Committee will host the annual Sporting Clays Classic Clay Shoot. Proceeds from all events are donated to scholarship funds for persons seeking to further their careers at several colleges and trade schools in the Houston area, including San Jac, Houston Community College, Lamar Institute, Lee College, Texas A&M and Associated Builders and Contractors, Pelican Chapter. More schools will be added in 2023.

In the 12 years since the organization was founded, it has generated more than $1.7 million in scholarship funding through its nonprofit arm, PVF Roundtable Charitable Foundation.

For more information, visit pvfroundtable.org.