Process equipment fabrication company adds ACHE offering

Building on over 40 years of high-quality process equipment fabrication, CUSTO- FAB has added full-scale fabrication of air-cooled heat exchangers to its long list of capabilities. Headquartered in what has been dubbed the "heat exchanger capital of the world," CUST-O-FAB has steadily built a reputation of consistent quality in process equipment fabrication and on-site services.

Answering an industry need

Earlier this year, CUST-O-FAB unveiled that it would be expanding its offerings in the air-cooled heat exchanger (ACHE) market. Until now, CUST-O-FAB has served this market over the past 40-plus years by offering replacement bundles, as well as field and shop retubes of existing bundles. With this latest addition, the company will now be providing customers with the entire ACHE structure.

"We feel that the air-cooler market for our customer base is being underserved by current suppliers," said Tony Phillips, president and CEO of CUST-O-FAB. "There have been several shifts with current manufacturers. Between the industry need and the fact that we've been designing and building air-cooler bundles for a number of years, entering the ACHE market was the next logical step."

Continuing a legacy of growth and success

Since launching in 1972 as a small metal fabrication shop, CUST-O-FAB has grown into a nationally recognized leader in the energy sector, with key locations across the U.S. in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Montana.

From evolutions in company structure to the addition of a dedicated On-Site Services group in 2011, CUST-O-FAB has capitalized on each new challenge or change -- in both the company and the industry -- in order to provide customers with unwavering quality.

CUST-O-FAB has built one of the most experienced teams in the heat transfer and downstream construction industries. The things that customers depend on -- safety, quality, schedule and value -- are the pillars that make up the company's core values.

The path has always been paved with excellence, from the expansion of the original bundle and machine shop in 2000 to the addition of a tower and vessel shop in 2007. Included in the company's growth were three additional locations: Beaumont, Texas, in 2014; Geismar, Louisiana, in 2016; and most recently, Billings, Montana, in 2020. CUST-O-FAB has always been a company that listens to customer needs and takes action to meet those needs. With a combination of key resources, knowledgeable craftsman and visionary leadership, the company has been able to capitalize on its current capabilities and reputation for quality with the addition of full-scale ACHE structure fabrication.

Adding ACHE boosts value for customers

"Given our industry history, CUST-OFAB is perfectly positioned for the addition of full-scale ACHEs," Phillips said. "And I want to stress that's exactly what this is: an addition. This new product offering will do nothing but add value for our customers and build on our reputation for quality products."

With its reputation of excellence, CUST-O-FAB is sure to become a next-level industry provider of premium ACHE. The company has 40-plus years of experience providing quality design and fabrication of ACHE bundles in accordance with ASME codes, and it has performed over 1,500 weld procedures across the spectrum of all grades of material.

CUST-O-FAB craftsmen have extensive experience in tube-to-tubesheet welded or rolled-joint design and will continue to offer customers leak-free startups. The company will provide numerous options in accordance with API 661 specifications and any customer requirements.

The company's expanded ACHE product line will be engineered and fabricated by individuals dedicated to air coolers, with the ASME components and final assembly to be built at its recently acquired 100,100-square-foot facility located at the Port of Catoosa.

"Our biggest differentiator is that we will be able to offer full-service solutions to our customers," said Ron Kuegler, CUST-O-FAB's vice president of process equipment. "This can start at the customer's site with any required pre-work, run through the OEM design and build phase, and end up with the ACHE installation, including any and all site work required through our On-Site Services team."

Always moving forward with customers in mind

"CUST-O-FAB has continually maintained strong customer partnerships through years of industry change by listening to our customers and delivering the quality products and services they expect and deserve," Phillips said. "I'm proud to say that through all of that, we've also established a history of relentlessly pursuing excellence, and we'll be operating with that same customer-centered, quality- driven tenacity with the implementation of this new ACHE product offering. And I'd like to add that every CUST-OFAB milestone of success, including this one, would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our incredible team."

For more information on CUSTO-FAB's ACHE product segment, visit www.custofab.com/air-cooled-heat-exchangers or email quoterequest@custofab.com.