Preventing CUI is not magic

For more than 25 years, CUI has been a significant issue in the mechanical insulation industry.

While CUI is often associated with exterior pipe corrosion, it is also linked to the collection and growth of mold spores, which can lead to additional concerns such as reduced indoor air quality.

Despite numerous programs and procedures addressing the costly remediation and pipe replacements for CUI, it remains a persistent issue. Prevention, focusing on workmanship and compliance with material specifications, is key. While mechanical insulation engineering procedures are advanced, their application is often overlooked. Technology and clear installation plans are available to prevent CUI — it’s not a matter of magic, but proper execution.

Follow material specifications

Insulation materials have been engineered, developed and tested to prevent moisture or vapor transmission from entering the insulation to avoid pipe deterioration. Material selection of coatings or jacketing materials is designed to stop or reduce moisture migration. Unfortunately, these specifications are often overlooked or disregarded to meet other jobsite demands. While these complexities exist, using compromised, incorrect materials or material elimination is not an excuse.

Experience has revealed that the cause of CUI is most often a result of material choice and application. Product specifications need to be followed completely, including correct vapor barrier installation. Jobsite specifications, developed by licensed engineers, incorporate the parameters of a particular application in harmony with the limits set forth by the manufacturer and must be followed.

When it comes to coating and jacketing, there are vast differences between a "weather barrier" and a "vapor barrier or retarder." Failure to understand the difference between these will almost certainly guarantee CUI or mold.

Ensure quality workmanship

Metal jacketing seems to grab the headlines of mechanical insulation because of the tremendous visuals that it offers. The truth of quality craftsmanship should go beyond the shine and sparkle of the application. How the insulation is installed and geared to the temperature of the application should be the true mark of craftsmanship. Compromises in applications on hot systems lead to heat and energy loss.

Compromising at lower temperatures can reduce thermal efficiency, degrade insulation, damage pipes, create health hazards and, in extreme cases, cause ice buildup that interferes with operations. Installers need proper training to understand the theory and application of preventing CUI. Anyone can buy and snap on a section of pipe covering to a pipeline, but very few know how to ensure that moisture will not penetrate the insulation. Almost or mostly correct is not good enough. If the operating temperature is below ambient levels, 100% vapor control is needed.

For example, a car tire with a tiny hole will go flat, making it useless. Consider mechanical insulation the same way. A properly trained professional insulator understands and applies the required knowledge when needed for proper application. More training, skill and attention are required when using any insulation below ambient temperatures.

CUI failures aren’t random — they’re preventable

To protect your pipe and equipment under mechanical insulation or to protect your mechanical system investment, do not disregard the quality of your contractor’s commitment to workmanship and compliance with specifications. Many contractors offer a warranty for completed applications and a level of competence for their installers. If your contractor is not offering such amenities, ask why not.

The cost of replacing a pipe tomorrow is much higher than skipping a quality mechanical insulation application. Almost all CUI failures are related to improper application and failures to follow the engineered specifications. It is science, not magic.

For more information, visit mechanicalinsulators.com or email Pete Ielmini at pielmini@insulatorslmct.org.