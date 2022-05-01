Preventing CUI begins with specifying the right insulation

Corrosion under insulation (CUI) has cost refineries, petrochemical and industrial facilities millions of dollars in unplanned downtime, inspection and remediation.

The reality is with the right insulation, system design and proper installation, this doesn't have to be the case.

Aspen Aerogels developed Pyrogel Insulation 15 years ago as a revolutionary industrial insulation for demanding applications where the potential for CUI is high and long-term thermal performance is critical. Today, Pyrogel insulation has become a standard in the industrial insulation industry for CUI prevention and total performance value.

How does Pyrogel insulation help mitigate CUI? By addressing the four elements that contribute to CUI:

Protects water from entering the system: Jacket damage caused by mechanical damage is the primary cause of water entering the insulation system. The robust, durable and compression-resistant design of Pyrogel helps minimize the effects of jacket damage and subsequent cascade of failures that lead to CUI. Prevents water from reaching the pipe: Pyrogel insulation is constructed as a true composite aerogel fiber blanket which maintains long-term hydrophobic performance at higher temperatures, thus protecting assets that may cycle hotter than traditionally thought for CUI-occurring temperatures. Additionally, because Pyrogel is a flexible blanket, it can be installed in several layers with staggered joints to prevent water from reaching the inner metal. Prevents water from accumulating: Given that Pyrogel insulation is installed as a tight-fitting blanket, there are no gaps for liquid water to accumulate. ASTM testing has also shown that Pyrogel insulation has extremely low levels of water uptake. These features minimize the long-term contact of water to metal, which is the leading cause of CUI. Allows water to escape: Water inevitably finds its way into most spaces over time. Pyrogel insulation was designed to be breathable, meaning water vapor can easily escape. Industry testing has shown Pyrogel to have a superior drying capability compared to other products. The faster a system can dry, the lower the risk of CUI.

It's easy to talk about CUI mitigation, but the proof is in the performance. Pyrogel insulation has been specified and installed in hundreds of facilities around the globe. In 2009, South Korean chemical company Huchems installed Pyrogel throughout its facility. When the company inspected its insulated piping 10 years later, the results showed that the right insulation can prevent CUI in extreme cyclical conditions, even on untreated metal.

South Korean chemical company Huchems insulated its pipe with Pyrogel® in 2009. When the pipe was inspected 10 years later, it showed no signs of CUI.

As a facility owner, the prevention of CUI begins with you. Be it the construction of a new facility or maintenance of an existing facility, making decisions to address and prevent CUI early can have the greatest impact on the bottom line and safety of your facility. Taking the time to understand the various types of insulation systems is an important first step; making the decision to specify the correct one is next. Deferring this decision to a turnkey bid can lead to the installation of lesser performing options.

As a specifier and engineer, your job is to be the expert. Understanding the causes of CUI, the impact of various components of the protective system and the performance of the insulation are all critical to developing the right design. Specifying perceived lower-cost materials are likely to cause delays in project timelines, limit off-site assembly, reduce system performance, potentially increase risk and compromise CUI prevention. While other products may claim equivalent performance, it is important to fully understand the differences and how they impact both the immediate and long-term performance of the system. Aspen Aerogels offers extensive support for EPCs and engineers, including detailed specification guides, calculators and a highly experienced technical services team for support from design to installation.

