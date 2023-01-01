Premier performing abrasive helps solve procurement challenges

The year 2020 was challenging for several industries due to supply chain and procurement sourcing issues.

In that difficult economic climate, MineralTech Gulf Coast Abrasives LLC, the largest abrasive producing facility along the Gulf Coast since 2011, noted an increasing need to replace coal slag abrasives - which were becoming harder to produce due to raw source issues.

The goal was to supply a product of equal quality to garnet abrasives. After researching various other products from several regions of the globe, MineralTech discovered a premier performing abrasive that was the most economical and environmentally safe choice to replace coal slag: Emerald Blast®.

Emerald Blast® was introduced in the Gulf Coast market in 2020, specifically in Houston. The abrasive received rave reviews, and MineralTech quickly gained approval from several industrial sites with support from many long-term customers. The blasting and coating industry immediately embraced the benefits of Emerald Blast®, and the product continues to grow throughout the abrasive market in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean and Asia.

"I've been using MineralTech Gulf Coast Abrasives for years and have always had the best of service. No matter what day or time of day, they answer the phone and always seem to find a way to get me my material. The Emerald Blast® is the best media around for the price," stated James Hebert, VP of Chaparral Industrial Services, Coatings Division.

Mathew Elmore, general superintendent at Mitchell Energy Services, also shared his thoughts about the product. "MineralTech's Emerald Blast® is a really good product and good price. It is all we use at my shop. If you're looking for material that will give you a nice clean blast, then Emerald Blast® would be the way to go," Elmore said.

Emerald Blast® is aggressive with low dust, low embedment and a clean finish. The product has excellent production rates and is cost-effective, environmentally safe and worker-friendly.

Emerald Blast® is available in three grades: medium, medium fine blend and fine. MineralTech Gulf Coast Abrasives delivers products 24 hours a day, seven days a week and employs qualified CDL drivers to operate a fleet of trucks, including pneumatic and flatbeds, equipped with unloaders.

For more information, visit mineraltechllc.com or call (281) 462-4220.