Precision, performance and innovation in mechanical pigging

Innovative mechanical pigging solutions have revolutionized refinery maintenance.

For over three decades, Decoking Descaling Technology Inc. (DDT) has led mechanical pigging innovation, transforming how refineries maintain fired heaters and process piping. Through continuous advancements, DDT has set an industry standard with its patented quad pumping units and customizable pigging technology.

Precision pigging: Customized solutions for every refinery. DDT prioritizes customization, efficiency and superior cleaning performance. DDT Piggs® are fully customizable and manufactured in-house, ensuring quality control and adaptability. Unlike conventional pigging systems with fixed tire studs that cause abrasion, DDT Piggs feature interchangeable, adjustable appendages for precise, 360-degree cleaning tailored to each client’s needs.

DDT has engineered specialized appendages for optimal cleaning: aggressive attachments break apart heavy coke deposits during the initial cleaning phase, while softer ones gently remove the remaining coke layers. Its bi-directional pigging technology enables targeted cleaning, avoiding unnecessary abrasion and delivering:

Enhanced heat transfer efficiency for peak heater performance

Reduced furnace downtime for faster turnarounds

Lower fuel consumption and emissions, improving sustainability

Extended heater lifespan, reducing maintenance costs

DDT’s real-time monitoring system tracks pig movement, identifying high-fouling areas and optimizing cleaning strategies. This precision control minimizes unnecessary cycles, saving time and resources.

Faster, safer and eco-friendly cleaning. DDT’s pigging system is a proven, low-pressure, chemical-free process that minimizes risks for operators and refinery heaters. Its closed-loop hydraulic system ensures thorough cleaning while significantly reducing water consumption, especially when using filter press units to recycle and clarify water. These units separate coke and sediment, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability.

A leader in refinery pigging solutions. With patented quad-pass pumping units, superior pigging customization and cutting-edge automation, DDT remains the trusted choice for refineries worldwide. Its commitment to innovation and operational excellence delivers faster turnarounds, reduced maintenance costs and a more sustainable approach to fired heater cleaning.

