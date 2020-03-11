PPG PSX® coatings: Beautifully corrosion-resistant

When polysiloxane coatings were introduced 25 years ago, they set a standard for performance that remains unsurpassed today. With their exceptional color/gloss retention and superior resistance to corrosion, UV light, abrasion and chemicals, polysiloxane coatings became the industry choice for protection of storage tanks, smokestacks, oil platforms, bridges and other infrastructure applications, as well as for amusement parks, stadiums, cargo ships, aircraft carriers and other marine vessels.

PPG offers long-lasting coatings for bridge applications.

As one of the world's leading coatings companies, PPG has played a major role in advancing the technical development of these products. The PPG PSX® family of polysiloxane coatings offers three distinct products to meet the color and corrosion-fighting demands of asset owners, architects, engineers and maintenance personnel around the world.

The chemistry of success

The secret to the performance of polysiloxane coatings can be found in their chemistry - a string of powerful silicone-oxygen bonds. When polysiloxane polymers are created, each silicon atom is bonded to two or three oxygen atoms, causing the silicone to be 50- to 75-percent oxidized when the coating is formulated.

Because this oxidation is "built into" their formulation, polysiloxane coatings are inherently less vulnerable to environmental hazards than epoxy- and acrylic-urethane coatings, which are based on much weaker carbon-carbon bonds. The chemistry of polysiloxane coatings yields health and environmental benefits, too, including low-VOC content and the absence of isocyanates.

PPG is a pioneer in polysiloxane coatings. In addition to introducing the first products based on this technology in 1994, PPG owns 16 patents for their continued development. This expertise has enabled PPG to develop a full range of polysiloxane coatings for protective and marine applications, encompassing three product lines.

PPG PSX 700 and PPG PSX 700SG

Designed for longterm protection of steel substrates, PPG PSX 700 and PPG PSX 700SG coatings are epoxybased polysiloxanes with decades of proven performance in harsh environments.

Due to their robust formulation and excellent adhesion, PPG PSX 700 coatings achieve performance that equals or surpasses traditional three-coat epoxy- and acrylic-urethane coatings, which require the application of a midcoat epoxy layer.

For asset owners, that means top-of-theline corrosion performance, color retention and gloss retention with less product waste and investment in materials, scaffolding, labor and other expenses. When used for maintenance applications, PPG PSX 700 and PPG PSX 700SG coatings can also help return assets to service more quickly than those requiring three coating layers.

PPG PSX ONE

The PPG PSX ONE coating offers the performance and environmental advantages of polysiloxane coatings with superior ease of application. As a single-component, acrylic- based formulation, the PPG PSX ONE coating is pre-mixed and shipped in cans, eliminating the mixing concerns associated with two-component coatings that require precise blending on the jobsite.

For touch-up and maintenance applications, PPG can custom-match a PPG PSX ONE coating to any PPG PSX 700 coatings color. Maintenance projects are also made easier by its unlimited recoatability and ease of storage. The PPG PSX ONE coating offers excellent pot life, as cans may be reopened and reused multiple times as long as container lids are properly resealed after each use.

PPG PSX 805

Introduced in 2017, the PPG PSX 805 coating is the latest breakthrough in PPG polysiloxane technology. This formulation features greater flexibility than traditional polysiloxane coatings, which enables it to better withstand the cracking and stress associated with exterior steel, tank and building applications. The coating also combines the corrosion protection of conventional three-layer coating systems with the labor-saving benefits of two-coat application.

Due to its extremely low VOC content, the PPG PSX 805 coating meets strict GREENGUARD emissions criteria for interior spaces. In addition, unlike PPG PSX 700 coatings, which feature a glossy finish, the PPG PSX 805 coating features a durable satin sheen that masks imperfections on steel surfaces.

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com or call (412) 434-3802.