Powering success through distribution-only model

Located in Houston, 3S-Superior Sealing Services (3S) is a large semi-metallic gasket manufacturer. Our unique business model sets us apart and gives our customers a competitive edge in distribution.

Our selling model, rooted in our initial business plan, focuses on supporting customers rather than competing with them. As a result, we sell gaskets exclusively through distribution channels and do not sell directly to end users. This approach fosters stronger, more personal relationships built on trust and service. Additionally, our distributors have played a crucial role in getting 3S added to the various approved manufacturer lists for many major end users, ultimately enhancing their service levels.

As these business partnerships have grown over the years, our distributors have added value through their understanding of local end user needs because of their longstanding relationships with these companies. In return, 3S provides added value through superior service to our distributors so they can take care of their customers who are often in a time crunch for specific specialty gaskets promptly to complete projects or shutdowns. This non-competitive approach is a great fit for clients who also want to thrive through a service-first model without the concern of competition from us as a manufacturer. In conversations with our customers, we often receive great input about this business model.

From recent feedback, one customer stated: "Localized distribution allows for an atmosphere of customer intimacy. It would not be possible for a large-scale manufacturer to understand the inner workings of every one of its end users. We know our market and all its players. Then, we rely on service, pricing and delivery, which 3S is very good at."

We agree that our customers know their customers’ needs, and we are here to support their efforts to provide the best and smoothest experience from our manufacturing plant.

Our distributors tell us our business model allows for a seamless and straightforward flow of services and products, and that our process trusts them to make the contacts and serve the diverse needs of end users — needs that they understand better than any manufacturer. When serving their end user customers, distributors need quick responses, and often, engineering expertise to help solve issues with difficult applications that are time sensitive and require a specialist. 3S is here to help them with our superior service and high-quality gaskets that are delivered on time.

We acknowledge the complex needs and preferences of end users. Understanding these needs is what the distribution does best

3S relies on distribution to develop and support deep, long-lasting customer relationships on the local level. The distributor can respond and troubleshoot with ease and flexibility since they are near most of their end user customers.

We have developed a strong and trusting relationship with our distributors, aiming for them to feel like an extension of us, providing a local inventory source and offering technical support to the end users. This model also helps end users consolidate purchase orders since they can often buy several product lines from the same distributor.

We would like to express our gratitude to our distributors for their commitment to local customer service, which allows us to continue with our successful business model.

