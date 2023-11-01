Industries across the board worry about their bottom line and keeping costs in check — and the petrochemical sector is no exception.

Turnarounds, shutdowns and maintenance projects are complex, high-pressure jobs where it’s all hands on deck for crews, and strict budget and timeline targets must be adhered to.

Time is money, and Sunstate Equipment’s Industrial Solutions division understands this. Partnering with a rental partner who knows the power of speed, efficiency and superior service is critical to conquering plant projects on time and hassle-free.

At Sunstate Equipment, you’ll find a comprehensive fleet mix, impeccable service, certified technicians and staff with decades-long industry expertise. With Sunstate’s rental solutions, you won’t have to invest in costly equipment and storage — plus, you’ll get access to 24/7 assistance whenever you need it — day or night. Every minute counts when it comes to keeping your crew working. This means providing them with dependable equipment and reliable support to get the job done right.

Setting up industrial partners for success

In 2020, Sunstate opened its first branch dedicated to serving the industrial sector, and has continued expanding to offer top-tier, specialized equipment rentals with best-in-class customer service to chemical plants and refineries throughout the Gulf Coast.

These sites often have specific criteria for becoming an approved supplier, and Sunstate is uniquely equipped with specialty items such as industrial-grade cranes, small tooling applications, air tools, carts, forklifts and welders — as well as any standard equipment a customer could need.

Optimize petrochem projects with equipment rental solutions Sunstate Industrial Solutions, Carrollton, Texas

Our new Industrial Solutions division enables Sunstate to deliver enhanced services and specialized equipment to operators, plant managers and maintenance crews at these sites. Pulling on decades of experience by providing excellent service to its partners in construction, Sunstate’s Industrial Solutions team has wowed customers with seamless solutions. From mechanics to drivers, every team member possesses the necessary credentials to access and service the equipment at these plants as needed.

Customers also receive access to Navigator™ — Sunstate’s innovative rental account and fleet management tool. Navigator gives customers real-time visibility of their spending during projects, so they can maximize utilization, track purchase orders with ease and achieve budget goals.

Just like Sunstate’s general construction equipment rental branches, Sunstate’s Industrial Solutions locations keep equipment maintained at the highest service standards — with every rental unit safety checked and quality assured before it leaves the yard.

Sunstate’s mission is to assist chemical and refinery managers in carrying out repairs seamlessly without affecting their ongoing operations. That means quick scheduling and delivery, consistency and clear communication, comprehensive metrics and total billing transparency to ensure customers can complete the job promptly, without the surprise of cost overruns.

From industrial cranes, man lifts and generators to small tooling and beyond, look to Sunstate Equipment Industrial Solutions division to have the right equipment and people you can depend on — when the pressure is on.

For more information, visit sunstateequip.com/industrial-solutions or call (888) 245-8368.