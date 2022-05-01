Optifuse™: Overlay Reimagined, The New Generation Of Speed

AZZ Specialty Welding - originally known as Welding Services Inc. (WSI) - has long been considered the gold standard for welding automation in the industrial sectors.

Beginning in 1978 with the design, patent and successful execution of the first weld metal overlay installation for process equipment, AZZ earned its reputation after decades of delivering industry- first solutions that extended the lives of critical pressure components.

Innovation leadership has always been the heart of AZZ's mission to protect critical infrastructure. Whether it was an industry-first process patent for tube weld overlay, patented and industry-first field machine gas tungsten arc welding process for high-deposition welding, or the first structural weld overlay application for coke drum life extension, AZZ has delivered engineered solutions that responded to market needs.

Industry drivers

AZZ Specialty Welding prides itself on being a tier one partner that develops solutions in cooperation with its customers, utilizes its robust engineering resources, and executes with minimal customer guidance and oversight needed. When the market has shifted in recent years, AZZ polled its customers to understand what industry drivers they were most focused on. Using this feedback, AZZ took the opportunity to assess its process and reimagine its product offerings.

Advancements that matter

With a goal of aligning its latest innovation with industry drivers, AZZ focused on reducing cost and schedule for turnaround windows, lessening the resource dependency of customer sites and improving on its leading weld metal overlay quality. The solution became Optifuse™ - a suite of enhanced technologies that deliver higher productivity, improved integrity and a better site experience.

Optifuse positively impacts cost and schedule reductions by focusing on each task of the weld overlay process for continuous improvement. Vessel surface prep time has been greatly reduced while producing a smoother finish with minimal pressure boundary loss using DragonX, the AZZ automatic gouging system. Utilizing the proprietary and newest design NG4 weld machines with closed-loop integral custom waveform technology, AZZ significantly increases arc time with a number of schedule- reducing improvements, including the learning function that allows the machines to navigate complex geometries. Optifuse not only reduces costs and schedule to turnarounds with improved weld deposit quality, but also proves AZZ's dedication to continuously improving health and safety conditions by reducing confined space exposure and improving craft fatigue management.

AZZ Specialty Welding - The World Leader in Pressure Equipment Life Extension™

Whether the pressure equipment needs to be repaired emergently or during a planned turnaround, AZZ has unparalleled innovative leadership in the industry backed by proven results. AZZ Specialty Welding has the world's largest portfolio of life extension projects and qualified procedures to handle any unit-specific challenges.

For more information about AZZ's pressure equipment life-extension solutions and engineered technologies, visit www.azz.com/welding-solutions, follow AZZ on LinkedIn, or email asktheSME@azz.com to schedule a time to discuss Optifuse.