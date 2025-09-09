On time, on track: Advancing rail maintenance and construction

In the demanding world of railroad infrastructure, safety, precision and reliability are essential.

Success depends on experienced crews that deliver consistent results — whether supporting small industrial clients or managing large-scale maintenance programs. From competitive bids to cost plus agreements, the best partners offer transparent, scalable services tailored to each customer’s needs.

Powered by people

Trac-Work Inc. has embodied these qualities since 1968. As a wholly employee owned company, it combines five decades of hands-on experience with a strong ownership culture. Every employee has a stake in the company’s success, fostering accountability, pride and long-term commitment. Many of its leaders rose through the ranks, and a strong mentoring system ensures continuity and operational consistency.

Maintenance: A preventive approach that pays off

Track maintenance is Trac-Work’s most requested service — and for good reasons. Properly aligned, well-maintained tracks are critical to safe, efficient rail operations.

Preventive maintenance helps clients avoid costly repairs and downtime. Trac-Work’s experts inspect systems, identify issues and recommend practical, budget-conscious solutions — without upselling unnecessary services.

When systems are beyond repair, Trac-Work provides full-scale rehabilitation. Whether replacing ballast or upgrading rails, its teams execute projects efficiently using manual or mechanized methods based on scope and site needs.

For emergencies like derailments or broken rails, Trac-Work offers a 24/7 response. Crews are trained to mobilize quickly and resolve issues safely, minimizing disruption. Emergency repairs are handled on a cost-plus materials basis, with a focus on swift, effective resolution.

Construction: Track projects of any scale

New construction is another core strength. From industrial sidings to complex switchyards, Trac-Work plans and executes projects of all sizes. Modern equipment and seasoned crews help keep costs low and timelines tight. Its flexible teams scale from small, focused builds to large, multi-mile installations — all with careful planning and attention to safety.

Mobility and logistics are key to Trac-Work’s effectiveness. Its well-maintained fleet and strong supplier relationships ensure that equipment and materials arrive where and when they’re needed — ready to work in virtually any location across the country.

Trac-Work combines the capacity of a large contractor with the responsiveness of a smaller operation. This flexibility enables it to support both routine and emergency jobs while maintaining consistent quality and customer service.

The company’s continued growth is rooted in the integration of modern tools, up-to-date equipment and the shared knowledge of experienced teams. Its mission is simple: deliver safe, dependable, cost-effective track services tailored to each client’s needs.

A culture of safety

Safety is deeply woven into every aspect of Trac-Work’s operations — treated with the same intensity as its maintenance and construction work. A full-time professional safety manager leads a robust program that reports directly to senior leadership and engages all levels of the workforce, from superintendents to crew members.

Through monthly safety committee meetings, site-specific safety observers, behavior-based training and data-driven prevention efforts, Trac-Work fosters a proactive safety culture. This hands-on approach has driven down the company’s EMR, reflecting its unwavering commitment to protecting its people.

In short, Trac-Work isn’t just maintaining rails — it’s building a reputation for excellence, one track at a time.

