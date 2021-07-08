On-site tool management system adds value for Midwest refinery

Torque Tools Inc. was established in 2004 as a distributor of the RAD Torque Systems.

The company started as a family- owned and operated business with experience in service and repairs and only a handful of tools to offer customers. Since then, Torque Tools has continuously evolved. The company has grown rapidly because of its 100-percent customer satisfaction rate and dedicated employees.

"We're ready to help your company during turnaround season," said Bobby Branam, general manager of Torque Tools. "Our world-class service and loaded rental fleet allow us to assist with tool rentals and repairs for turnaround jobs across the U.S.

"However, new equipment and repairs aren't the only services we offer. We also provide on-site technicians and mobile labs for the duration of a turnaround. Our technicians provide services such as tool checkout, on-site calibrations and repairs, and tool data and performance reports."

During a turnaround for a refinery in the Midwest, Torque Tools set up a tool management system unlike anything that had been at the site before. Normally, contractors brought their own tools when performing turnaround work at the refinery. But in this case, Torque Tools set up a central supply location with calibration and repair trailers on-site. After every shift, each tool was turned in by contractors, and a calibration check was performed by Torque Tools.

"Torque Tools actively managed these tools and made the appropriate adjustments, repairs and calibrations needed," said the maintenance manager of the refinery. "We were able to see how often calibrations were required, and this was much more often than we originally anticipated. We learned that if you check tools every shift, you'll always find ones that need to be calibrated. The tool could've been dropped or something else could've happened to it during the shift. It's important to get those unadjusted ones out of the fleet. An unadjusted or non-calibrated tool could lead to major equipment issues."

According to Branam, Torque Tools was on-site for the entire duration of the turnaround. The company provided four on-site technicians, a tool trailer with all the tools needed for the job, a mobile calibration lab and a repair trailer.

"Once tools were returned at the end of each shift, our technicians recalibrated the tools and provided the data to the turnaround manager in order to confirm the efficacy of the equipment," Branam said. "This also allowed the turnaround manager to verify tools were working properly while in use. Being on-site enabled us to perform immediate repairs to damaged tools and get them back in service immediately, allowing for little to no downtime due to inoperable tooling."

Torque Tools performed more than 2,500 calibrations on-site during the six-week turnaround. In total, Torque Tools provided 250 tools, and all tools were accounted for at the end of the turnaround.

According to the maintenance manager, Torque Tools was one of four tool supply companies the refinery considered for this job. The maintenance manager emphasized that Torque Tools was the only one "willing to think outside-the-box."

"With their highly skilled technicians on-site, Torque Tools made everything worry- free," the maintenance manager said. "We knew we had a quality fleet of tools on-site and they were being kept in the correct condition by Torque Tools.

"We also chose Torque Tools because they have an extensive fleet of tools, including the RAD Torque products, which we find very accurate. Torque Tools' pricing was also in line with what we were looking for. But Torque Tools' willingness to get creative is what set them apart."

The maintenance manager appreciated how Torque Tools was "willing to try something new."

"This made for a great partnership, and we got a lot of value out of using Torque Tools," the maintenance manager said. "I would recommend sites consider their on-site tool management system. Torque Tools provided a very cost-effective, hassle-free way to manage tools. Not only that, but Torque Tools was always focused on customer service, delivering whatever we needed very quickly."

Torque Tools always had its trailers staffed with personnel during both day and night shifts.

"We rotated two technicians every 12 hours because the job went on for 24 hours a day," Branam explained. "Our technicians would check out calibrated torqueing equipment at the beginning of each shift, recording the refinery's employee badge number so we could account for who had each tool. At the end of the shift, the employee would return the tools to our tool trailer. We would record the employee's information and count the tool as checked in.

"Providing this on-site service drastically reduced the duration of the turnaround. What was normally a two to three month turnaround was accomplished in record time. Through our assistance and working side-by-side with the refinery's management, we were ecstatic to help them complete this turnaround in only six weeks."

Torque Tools' customers can call 24/7, and they're fully guaranteed superior customer service and delivery. Torque Tools strongly believes in providing not only friendly customer service, but also first-class sales, dedicated assistance, fully stocked rentals and National Institute of Standards and Technology-traceable calibrations.

For more information, visit www.torquetoolsinc.com or call (281) 320-TORQ [8677].