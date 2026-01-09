New team producing great results

In April 2023, PMC was founded to provide shop fabrication and field services supporting the O&G and petrochemical industries.

As a privately owned company PMC is committed to delivering exceptional service in fabrication, turnarounds, maintenance and mechanical manufacturing. This is achieved by handpicking elite professionals and equipping them with the tools needed for success within a culture rooted in safety, quality and innovation.

Located at 5110 Railroad St. in Deer Park, Texas, PMC began with a core team of highly respected industry veterans. The reputation of these individuals, combined with a strong company culture and deep industry relationships, has set PMC apart from the competition and allowed it to quickly make an impact on the Houston-area industrial market.

Focused on quality craftsmanship and strong leadership, PMC has evolved into a well-oiled operation serving multiple customers with safe, high-quality work over the past two years. To control costs and improve efficiency, PMC utilizes a proprietary project management tool that delivers real-time reporting and timely invoicing ensuring customers receive maximum value and transparency on every project.

PMC offers a full range of pressure vessel, heat exchanger and boiler manufacturing and repair services, backed by experienced fabricators and welders. The company’s shop and field teams are equipped to handle new construction, turnarounds and code repairs under stringent safety and quality standards. Whether in the shop or the field, PMC delivers precision workmanship that meets or exceeds all applicable industry codes and customer specifications.

To date, PMC has completed projects across the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions and recently opened a new fabrication shop in Gonzales, Louisiana. With an impressive list of well-known clients and trusted partnerships, PMC plans to continue its controlled growth while supporting the broader industrial community.

"At PMC, we believe success starts with people. We employ trusted professionals who are treated as family not just numbers in a system. By providing state of the art tooling and technology, we ensure every task is completed safely and with uncompromising quality."

For more information, visit precisionmachllc.com.