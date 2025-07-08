New slitting line transforms U.S. grating production capabilities

A newly installed, state-of-the-art slitting line is streamlining operations and expanding production capabilities for grating manufacturing in the U.S.

Officials from Lichtgitter USA said in a recent press release that the newly installed equipment at its Houston facility enables in-house processing of steel coils. This upgrade allows for greater customization, and faster turnaround times and reduces reliance on external steel processors — giving the company more independence, flexibility and the ability to offer grating solutions tailored to specific project needs.

By controlling the entire production process, Lichtgitter ensures the highest standards of quality and consistency across its products, providing a competitive advantage in the U.S. market, according to the company release.

This level of control also allows for quicker response times, enabling Lichtgitter to better meet the dynamic needs of its clients.

"Bringing coil slitting in-house allows us to be more agile, responsive and innovative," said Chris Sperry, CEO of Lichtgitter USA. "It reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, American-made grating products with greater speed and precision while staying true to our promise of offering ‘Everything from One Source.’"

This strategic investment highlights Lichtgitter USA’s mission to deliver fully integrated solutions to meet the unique needs of infrastructure, construction and industrial applications across North America.

The increased control over raw material processing enables faster turnaround times, streamlined production workflows and more tailored solutions for clients across a wide range of industries.

Faster vertical production times also reflect the company’s long-term strategy to strengthen domestic supply chains, reduce production lead times and support the development of advanced manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S. By expanding its capabilities in this way, the company is well-positioned to handle increasingly complex and large-scale projects, offering unique advantages over competitors that still rely on third-party processors.

As the company continues to expand its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, this move further cements Lichtgitter USA’s position as a trusted, full-service partner in the grating industry. With its dedication to quality, efficiency and customer-centric service, Lichtgitter USA is poised to lead the way in innovation and customer satisfaction in the years to come.

For more information, visit lichtgitterusa.com.