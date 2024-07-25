Mechanical insulation: The sustainable choice

We all know these kinds of people: the quiet, unassuming ones who like to remain out of the spotlight yet demonstrate dependability, effectiveness, know-how and success in all that they do.

Now, let’s apply this analogy to the systems of the built environment, or aspects of our surroundings that are built by humans. Mechanical insulation is a system that is often forgotten, yet it is truly the star of the show. It is quiet, unassuming, efficient, dependable, reliable and smart. Additionally, if protected and properly maintained, this system can significantly reduce energy consumption, reduce your carbon footprint and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Recently, I was up in my attic and was struck by my quiet insulation, which I had added back in 2013. I needed and wanted more attic insulation at the time, so I added more blown-in fiberglass, bumping the resistance (R) value up from an R19 to R60+. The utility savings are about 20–25% per month, and the quiet and unassuming insulation has been doing its job in my attic for over a decade — helping Duke Power and Columbia Gas reduce their power generation requirements. In my small way, I will move the U.S. closer to the Biden administration’s goal of making the electricity sector carbon free by 2035.

I thought about how attic insulation is truly a "Set it and forget it!" proposition — until it’s disturbed in some fashion. Over the years, we’ve had to redo the wiring in the attic on two occasions. The workers commented on how hard it was for them to work in my attic because the insulation was so deep. Both times, the insulation was damaged during the work, and I went back and blew more insulation into the attic.

My attic is a small example of the more significant problem with missing or damaged insulation in industrial and commercial facilities and plants. We, in the mechanical insulation industry, see an opportunity to collectively make an impact on carbon emissions in a very simple way — repairing or replacing missing or damaged insulation. Missing or damaged insulation refers to insulation that is not properly installed or has been removed or damaged over time, leading to energy loss and increased carbon emissions. Studies have shown that up to 30% of the insulation installed in the built environment falls under this category, providing great opportunities for improvement. Insulation systems require periodic inspection and maintenance to ensure they are functioning optimally. While inspection and maintenance are the responsibility of the owner, many insulation systems are frequently ignored, leading to significant energy waste and environmental impact.

One new government program will impact the maintenance of, and demand for, mechanical insulation. In March 2024, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted rules stating that public companies must disclose their GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) in 2026. This will undoubtedly drive demand for maintenance and inspection of insulation systems to ensure they are working as intended.

A second potential driver of mechanical insulation demand is the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA will make hundreds of billions of dollars of tax credits available to companies building facilities or producing clean power and materials. The twist is that the energy tax breaks are transferable from developers of renewable projects to the buyers who help fund renewable energy projects. Recently, solar energy panel company First Solar sold $700 million in tax credits to Fiserv. According to Credit Suisse, the market for these credits is estimated to be over $500 billion through 2030.

EPA data shows that 60-80% of total energy consumption from manufacturing plants comes from process heating and steam systems, so it is imperative that those systems are correctly insulated. Insulation works, and the cheapest form of energy is the energy you don’t use in the first place. Remember, with energy, you can reduce before you produce. Our trade association is exploring ways for our quiet and unassuming mechanical insulation to offer value in tax credit markets and play a more prominent role in utility rebate programs thanks to its potential savings in both dollars and emissions.

For more information, visit insulation.org.