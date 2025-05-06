Mastering spiral wound gaskets: Leak-free performance and compliance

Spiral wound gaskets (SWGs) are essential components in sealing applications, particularly for industries striving to achieve low-emission compliance and minimize product losses to enhance operational efficiency.

The following steps offer a practical and technical overview of SWGs in emission control initiatives.

The importance of low-emission (LE) gaskets

As industries transition toward LE technologies, SWGs are gaining traction in efforts to reduce fugitive emissions. While consent decrees (CDs) have historically focused on fugitive emissions from valves, there is a growing trend to consider the efficiency of LE gaskets to improve the performance of connectors. Proactive gasket manufacturers are, therefore, offering high-performance SWGs for LE applications. Standardizing LE gaskets mitigates legal risks, enhances sustainability efforts and helps facilities stay ahead of current regulatory trends.

Understanding CDs and their impact

CDs are legally binding agreements between regulatory agencies, like the EPA, and companies found to be in violation of environmental laws or compliance mandates. These agreements typically establish corrective actions, timelines and penalties, ensuring compliance for industries looking to minimize emissions. Knowledge of CDs prepares companies for regulatory changes and helps align strategies with compliance goals.

Exploring SWG filler material selection

Filler material selection significantly impacts the performance of SWGs. Graphite fillers provide high thermal stability, while PTFE fillers offer excellent chemical resistance. TEADIT’s Style 913M SWG combines advanced winding construction with premium fillers for high-sealing performance in LE applications. Application-specific filler selection leads to superior leak prevention and long-term reliability.

The role of proper flange assembly

Even high-quality gaskets can fail if installed incorrectly. The ASME PCC-1 standard outlines best practices for flange assembly but does not prescribe specific torque values, as these depend on factors like flange type, gasket style and bolt properties. Engaging with trained technicians and following proper bolt-up procedures is essential for achieving proper sealing. Hands-on training and torque guidance will help ensure correct assembly for maximum performance. Proper installation is critical; invest in training and follow best practices to ensure consistent, high-performance sealing.

Preparing for future regulations

As emission standards tighten, SWGs are expected to play a significant role in compliance. Ensuring that the selected gaskets meet ASME B16.20 performance requirements and utilizing gasket manufacturers who provide test data can result in leak rates significantly below the allowable limits. Upgrading to ASME B16.20–compliant LE gaskets now ensures long-term compliance and operational efficiency.

Implementing low-emission gaskets in your facility

To adopt LE gaskets, facilities should update procurement, phase out non-LE gaskets and train on flange assembly. A proactive transition during maintenance ensures compliance and improves emissions control.

By following these steps, industries deepen their understanding of SWGs, improve compliance and support sustainability. Advancing sealing technology with LE solutions ensures reliability and efficiency.

TEADIT is a global leader in fluid sealing solutions, offering innovative products and services worldwide. Explore TEADIT’s solutions to enhance reliability and efficiency.

For more information, visit teadit.com.