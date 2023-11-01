Manufacturing innovative, efficient vacuum trucks for half a century

This year was a milestone — a celebration of more than 50 years as a nationally recognized manufacturer and vacuum truck supplier in the U.S.

Founded at the end of 1972, Super Products, an Alamo Group Company, manufactured the first Supersucker® Industrial Vacuum Loader in 1973, followed by the Camel® Combination Sewer Cleaner in 1976. The company quickly gained recognition in municipal and industrial markets for developing innovative and efficient equipment.

It now produces five different product lines and employs over 180 hardworking men and women. Headquartered in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, Super Products has a broad network of representatives supporting contractors, dealers supporting municipalities and nine rental facilities supporting short- and long-term rentals, parts and service.

The lineup

Super Products has been at the cutting edge of vacuum truck development featuring advanced technology and customized solutions driven by customer needs. Super Products gives contractors and municipalities access to the industry’s most efficient and progressive vacuum excavators, combo sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, truck-mounted jetters and liquid vacuum trucks.

Mud Dog® Vacuum Excavators meet the challenges of compact, urban projects to large-scale excavation projects. In the U.S., a utility line is hit every six minutes causing power and utility disruption, injuries and death. Compared to abrasive, traditional machinery, vacuum excavators offer a safer, smarter and more precise digging method.

Camel® Max Series Combination Sewer Cleaners tackle various applications with jetting, vacuuming and excavating. Whether addressing emergency situations or routine cleaning, municipalities and contractors depend on equipment that is reliable and efficient when maintaining a community’s sewer system.

SuperJet® Truck Mounted Jetters are designed to handle year-round sewer maintenance in residential and municipal areas. The SuperJet breaks up blockages, flushes out debris, clears manholes and scours sewer lines.

Supersucker® Industrial Vacuum Loaders offer an ideal solution for waste removal and bulk material recovery, even in hard-toreach areas. Using high-power airflow, the Supersucker quickly removes dust, debris and particles, leaving the jobsite safe and spotless.

Durasucker® Liquid Vacuum Trucks are DOT certified to collect and transport hazardous and nonhazardous waste. For hazardous waste or oil spills, liquid vacuum trucks are essential to quickly collect and store materials to prevent contamination or entrance to local waterways.

Maintenance, rentals and support

Super Products expanded into the rental market in 2011 and has nine rental facilities located nationwide. Staff is available around the clock to support rental, parts and service needs. Parts are stocked at each rental facility and its Wisconsin distribution center and can be shipped anywhere in the country for nextday delivery. Service centers at each facility are capable of preventative maintenance, repairs and full refurbishments on all makes and models of heavy-duty vacuum trucks.

Join Super Products at the WJTA Conference & Expo to celebrate its proud history and promising future. For more information, visit superproducts.com or call (800) 837-9711.