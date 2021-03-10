Making an impact with sustainability services

In late 2020, Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) rolled out an array of new services to help manufacturers get the most value out of their scrap streams, keep their production units clean, improve safety and environmental compliance, and keep materials out of landfills.

Petroleum Service Corp. recently invested in specialized equipment needed for waste removal, including this “Supersucker” vacuum truck. The truck is used to clean reactors, silos, ponds, trenches, sumps and ditches, as well as for other general in-plant plastic pellet removal projects.

These sustainability services complement PSC's core rail services of railcar loading, washing and switching. At plants where PSC operates today, sustainability services can be delivered effectively and with fewer people than a multicompany approach, since the work takes place in many of the same areas of the plant.

"Our new sustainability services program is off to a fast start this year. We've been conducting site audits and preparing custom-tailored sustainability plans that are making a positive impact for our customers," said Chris Lendo, director of sustainability for PSC. "We launched our first sustainability project in early January at a site in the Houston area, and we have several other projects in the works for the first half of 2021."

A major focus of PSC's efforts is to reduce product waste. "We come out and look at places where scrap is produced and recommend solutions to handle those problem areas," said Lendo. "In many cases, we're able to salvage or repurpose those materials."

For example, PSC recently worked on a project for a manufacturer that had some loaded railcars that didn't meet the end-customer's specifications. "We used portable equipment to screen out the contaminated plastic and put the usable materials back in the cars. This project saved the manufacturer over $100,000," Lendo said.

In addition to having qualified, trained personnel to focus on the in-plant removal of waste and projects such as reactor and silo cleaning, PSC can also provide the specialized equipment needed for these tasks, including vacuum trucks, specialty packaging and transfer units. This equipment can make a real difference to the plant's bottom line.

"We've got a project in the works where we will be making an investment in equipment and processes at the customer's facility," said Lendo. "Moving forward, they'll be able to generate more than $300,000 a year in additional profit from their scrap plastics."

Working with Lendo on these projects is Rachael Woodworth, who recently joined PSC in the role of sustainability process supervisor. She has more than 14 years of industrial experience, including six years in a sustainability services management role.

"In many cases, manufacturers aren't aware of these alternatives to downgrading their off-spec materials to scrap," Woodworth added. "That's where we can be a valuable resource with the industry experience and the sustainability knowledge PSC can provide."

For more information on the product handling, site logistics and sustainability services provided by PSC, visit www.petroleumservice.com or call (281) 991-3500.