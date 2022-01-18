Maintenance, ISP/NDT division delivers innovation, reliability

Established in the Gulf Coast, Bilfinger North America's maintenance; insulation, scaffolding and painting (ISP); and NDT division has served the oil and gas, refining and petrochemical industries in the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions for over 40 years.

Bilfinger is a highly respected provider of managed maintenance services in mechanical, electrical, coatings, rope access solutions, NDT inspection, insulation, scaffolding and fireproofing systems. As Bilfinger continues to expand its digitization and technological capabilities to support industrial clients, the company is committed more than ever to provide innovation, continuous improvement, cost reduction and, ultimately, deliver value to its customers measured via its KPI suites.

In addition, Bilfinger offers a fully comprehensive range of support services, including coatings, CUI remediation, alternative access solutions, NDE services, composite pipe repair systems, insulation, scaffolding, welding enclosures (habitats), sling testing and proprietary fireproofing systems. These services can be bundled together to provide the advantages of economies of scale, interface management and accountability of service delivery to agreed KPIs that support customers' business objectives. Bilfinger can assess, monitor and maintain customer assets and, with its maintenance assessment tools, CUI campaigns. By drawing from global expertise to orchestrate the most efficient multi-craft teams and access methods, Bilfinger provides optimum solutions to locate, identify, repair and mitigate the potential cost of downtime or further CUI.

Most recent technologies implemented by Bilfinger include digitization, remote reliability monitoring through Bilfinger's Connected Asset Performance (BCAP), drone technology for inspection and survey operations, including drones designed for internal and confined space applications. Bilfinger is piloting the use of drone technology to carry out ultrasonic thickness readings, which will provide significant savings in planned maintenance inspections of customers' facilities. Additionally, Bilfinger has enhanced its range with the adoption of computed (digital) X-ray services, which provide significant benefits in time and accuracy for customers, eliminating dark room processing time and the production downtime caused by traditional X-ray methods.

Whether supporting a major construction project or providing ongoing maintenance services, Bilfinger focuses on providing value through optimized solutions.

By moving toward "bundled outsourcing" - using a single contractor to deliver multiple services - plant owners can transfer risk off their balance sheets and concentrate more on their core businesses. Bundled outsourcing can help cut costs, reduce complex supply chains and associated administration, and simplify back-office functions. Owners looking to benefit from bundled outsourcing should consider a provider like Bilfinger that self-delivers, rather than one that subcontracts to a third party.

Bilfinger has taken the position that it stands firm on integrity and innovation, evolving over the years into an organization advanced beyond the times so it can continuously provide customers with cutting-edge solutions. The Bilfinger team is available any time to offer more details regarding its integrated approach to asset integrity and maintenance.

