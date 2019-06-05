Maintain mass transfer equipment wisely

Mass transfer technology units such as distillation towers are fundamental pieces of equipment for process industries. To ensure optimum performance and minimize bottlenecks, clients should seek out specialized teams that can perform effective and reliable installation services, repairs or revamps.

Daniel Braud, head of Turnaround Services - Americas at Sulzer Chemtech, examines differentiating factors when choosing a service provider for mass transfer equipment. Mass transfer solutions are characterized by a high degree of complexity, as they combine specialized components of equipment whose engineered properties are key to product quality, system capacity and yield. To perform a high-quality service, providers should be knowledgeable on how the processes, such as distillation or fractionation, work. Also, they should be able to have a holistic view on how a modification will affect the entire process.

In addition to choosing a provider for specialized service, customers gain a significant edge by selecting companies with integrated equipment and service capabilities. When initial inspection is completed, in the event replacement components or changes in design are required, clients can benefit from shortened shutdowns and a single point of contact by trusting Sulzer Chemtech for equipment and service execution. These synergies ensure clients will require less time to manage tower projects and have peace of mind knowing that Sulzer Chemtech's mass transfer experts will deliver tailored and effective solutions.

Customers achieve a reduced need for subcontractors while slashing logistics and management costs. These advantages streamline turnaround and project activities while reducing any risks associated with managing multiple vendors.

Efficiency is further improved by Sulzer's Chemtech division through its highly efficient global network of service centers and manufacturing facilities. Its expanded footprint and diverse capabilities allow Sulzer to promptly address even the most demanding tower projects.

Sulzer Chemtech, the market leader in separation and mixing technologies, is the company able to combine all these capabilities to support its customers with advanced maintenance services for mass transfer applications.

Sulzer's Tower Field Services division combines in-depth knowledge of tower repairs, revamps and replacement with the expertise of Chemtech's equipment, utilizing state-of-the-art development, manufacturing and testing facilities to support its service activities. This allows Sulzer to offer its customers the most suitable solution for any application.

In addition, Sulzer's global network of 180 production and service sites distributed across more than 40 countries makes it possible for the company to support its customers in a time- and cost-efficient manner with state-of-the-art mass transfer solutions and engineering services in any location. By choosing Sulzer, process industries can rely on a comprehensive solution provided by experienced professionals.

For more information, visit www.sulzer.com or call (281) 540-2555.

