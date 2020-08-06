Mahaffey's MegaStructure™ comes to refinery's rescue

A global refinery client of Mahaffey's dodged an expensive scheduling bullet when its meticulously planned maintenance turnaround almost derailed. The problem was due to a new process and hundreds of contractors being added at the last minute. The refinery needed a temporary-solutions partner fast.

The routine turnaround was scheduled months in advance at one of the client's refinery units in the Gulf Coast region. The plant's team scrambled to coordinate and plan for additional on-site workers, but a few days before the contractors arrived, the plant manager realized a potentially devastating oversight: The plant did not have a lunch or break facility with the capacity to accommodate such a large group. With the nearest town 30 miles away, the loss in man-hours and productivity for off-site meals would be tremendous.

It was a big problem, and the manager and his team had only days to solve it. The plant manager concluded the need for a quick, temporary fabric solution installed on-site before the contractors arrived. Fortunately, the plant manager had a longstanding business relationship with Mahaffey and was familiar with its massive inventory and ability to mobilize quickly and provide turnkey services.

Mahaffey's team moved swiftly to deliver a proposal and finished design. After a detailed review of the client's specifications, the team chose Mahaffey's MegaStructure™, an aluminum box-beam structure made of industrial tent fabric. It is best suited for semi-permanent applications of at least three months. The MegaStructure is also design-engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions, including high winds of up to 130 mph.

During site analysis, Mahaffey determined the structure needed to withstand an increased wind load near the Gulf, so Mahaffey's engineers and designers recommended internal gable uprights as reinforcement. The overall square footage of the final custom MegaStructure measured 14,760 square feet.

