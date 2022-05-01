Local office offers inspection services to Golden Triangle

Sentinel Integrity Solutions Inc. is a leader in the petrochemical industry's continuing advancement of strategic inspection methodologies.

Formed in 2006, Sentinel strives to deliver safe, cost-effective turnkey inspection solutions for its strategic partners. By developing long-term relationships with its clients, Sentinel has repeatedly demonstrated that it is a trusted and proven leader.

Sentinel's team members collaborate with customers to increase overall asset reliability and minimize any risks associated with a loss of containment or equipment failure. They do this by providing the inspection expertise and innovative solutions necessary to manage any situation, providing extraordinary customer service and offering all services at a fair price.

Southeast Texas office

Sentinel opened its Nederland, Texas, office in May 2020, bringing the company the local ability to service the Golden Triangle area (Port Arthur, Beaumont and Port Neches). The company was fortunate enough to bring Irish Fugett on board in March 2020 to serve as the Southeast Texas regional manager to support the area. Fugett has 10-plus years of experience in the NDE/ inspection space. He rose up through the ranks from technician to management by displaying hard work, dedication to safety and commitment to quality. Fugett continues to build a strong team of inspectors and technicians to support clients in the region.

The Southeast Texas office has seen year-over-year growth in the region. Fugett and his team continue to support existing partners and build relationships with new clients. The office supports the refining and petrochemical facilities as well as the general contractors in the area. Sentinel can support with the following services:

Conventional NDE, including liquid penetrant testing, magnetic particle testing, radiography (conventional, digital and computerized), ultrasonic thickness, positive material identification (X-Ray fluorescence and optical emission spectroscopy) and real- time radiography.

Advanced NDE, including automated ultrasonic testing, phased array ultrasonic testing, time-of-flight diffraction, pump can inspection, long-range guided wave testing, and short-range guided wave.

Rope access inspection and light mechanical.

Tubing inspection, including eddy current testing/eddy current array, remote field testing, near field testing, internal rotary inspection system, surface eddy current testing and pulsed eddy current.

Storage tank inspections, including API 653 intemal/extemal inspection, magnetic- flux leakage floor scans, vacuum box inspections, magnetic particle testing comer weld inspection, settlement surveys, static and automated ultrasonic testing measurements, calculations per API 653, peaking and banding, planar tilt, nozzle measurements, and nozzle and repad dimensions.

Asset integrity management, including process safety management compliance auditing, mechanical integrity program implementation and optimization, engineering services, risk-based inspection (RBI) baseline assessments, run and maintain assessments, fitness-for-service evaluations, turnaround planning, corrosion studies and RBI revalidations.

Turnaround services.

Refractory inspection and testing, including QA/QC shop surveillance during fabrication.

Refractory testing with base lab and mobile lab, including apparent porosity, the standard test method for reheat change, standard test method for cold crushing strength of refractories, standard test method for abrasion resistance of refractory materials, bulk density, and flow ability and set time.

Refractory installer qualification, including hex mesh fit up, welding procedures, packing abrasion-resistant linings using pneumatic rammers, and nozzle man qualification.

Nested on-stream API inspectors, on-stream NDE technicians, and QC/QA inspection services.

Sentinel appreciates the partnerships in the Southeast Texas region and looks forward to fostering current client relationships and establishing new client associations in the area.

For more information regarding a particular service, demonstration or presentation, contact Southeast Texas Regional Manager Irish Fugett at ifugett@sentinelintegrity.com or (409) 790-7426.