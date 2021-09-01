Liquid ring vacuum pumps a safe, reliable choice

Since 1957, Fruitland Manufacturing has supplied the industry with highly efficient and reliable vacuum pumps for suction vehicles.

Fruitland's heavy-duty vacuum pumps are trusted to function in the most severe conditions with minimal maintenance, from the harsh deserts of the Middle East and the severity of the Arctic Circle to rugged oil fields all over the world.

Fruitland's portfolio of pumps has focused on customer needs and different applications required by the mobile vacuum industry. One of these requirements is safely transporting flammable or corrosive fluids (liquids or vapors). For this type of application, the best option is Fruitland's liquid ring VacuStar series.

The liquid ring vacuum pumps utilize water or other compatible liquid as a sealant. With no contacting parts, the simple operation makes liquid ring vacuum pumps a safe and reliable choice for handling dirty and potentially dangerous gas streams.

Eliminator Series

The liquid ring Eliminator Series consists of a "ready-to-rig" built package developed by Fruitland to reduce the installation effort and minimize the time required to put your truck on the road. It is made with a modular design for easy installation with little plumbing required. It also includes liquid filtration cooling and a cell aeration system.

Each Eliminator package can be tailored to your specific needs so you can enjoy effortless installation combined with the power and durability of Fruitland.

Fruitland's liquid ring Eliminator Series boasts a compact, low-weight, quiet design, weighing less than 2,400 pounds empty, while only requiring 60 inches of truck frame space.

VacuStar WR Series

The liquid ring VacuStar WR Series works according to the positive displacement principle. At a sufficiently high speed, a rotating liquid ring is formed in the casing. In conjunction with the impeller, cells form that are separated from each other and steadily grow (sucking) or shrink (compressing) with each revolution.

The air flowing through the VacuStar absorbs humidity from the liquid ring and is 100-percent saturated when it exits. The water drops are separated in the reservoir. The steam component is dissipated into the environment.

The WR Series is developed specifically for the high requirements of suction vehicles, municipal vacuum trucks and combination trucks (combined suction and water jetting). The series consists of three different sizes with a volume flow of up to 4,063 cubic meters per hour or 2,390 cubic feet per minute (cfm). The noise generated from the WR Series is inherently quieter than any other vacuum system.

The main features of the VacuStar WR Series include:

Capable of pumping gases and vapors (ATEX temperature class 5). The WR Series is capable of pumping gases and vapors with minimal isothermal compression of gases. This is ideal equipment for operating in environments with gases and vapors requiring extra safety, intrinsic safety and nonsparking characteristics. Surfaces of the equipment must be kept below 80 percent of the auto-ignition temperature of the atmosphere. Class 5 indicates a maximum surface temperature of 100 degrees Celsius.

Plasma nitride-coated aluminum resists corrosion. Aluminium nitride is a solid nitride of aluminium. It has a high thermal conductivity of up to 321 watts per meter Kelvin and is an electrical insulator. For that reason, it is an excellent material to use if high thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties are required.

Low power requirements. The WR Series has low power drive requirements while still being capable of high-performance parameters (up to 2,390 cfm).

Other great features include a swivel- mounted pump between the mounting feet; ability of suction and pressure flanges to be connected electively on the shaft side or opposite; a mechanical seal; low-weight design by using aluminum; connection flanges can be swiveled; installation-friendly design; and only one water drain.

But the greatest advantage of Fruitland's pumps is the outstanding technical support provided by the company's highly knowledgeable team.

For more information, visit www.fruitlandmanufacturing.com or call (800) 663-9003.