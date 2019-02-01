KLINGER’s Sentry Duty revolutionizes leakage testing

Leakages and ill-assembled flanged connections are a daily concern for both offshore and refining industries. Possible implications include additional reinstatement, production loss, monetary losses, damage to assets, harm to employees and environmental consequences. Operators and engineering houses have been left with limited options for ensuring the integrity and safety of bolted flange connections -- until now.

The Sentry Gasket: Saving time, costs, and material in leakage testing.

Traditional leak testing of pipelines, valves and vessels involves flooding a section of pipe with a medium, typically nitrogen, and inspecting each bolted flange connection for leaks. This time-consuming and costly service requires multiple processes, including blanking off sections of pipe, flooding the line with large volumes of costly test media, and pressurizing and inspecting each individual connection.

As industry experts, the KLINGER team understands the importance of adapting to current market conditions and, at the same time, continuing to develop safe, innovative and commercially beneficial sealing solutions. With its latest solution, known as the KLINGER Sentry Gasket, KLINGER not only listened to customers but has also delivered a unique service offering.

The KLINGER Sentry Gasket adheres to the principle of reverse integrity leak testing. This technology enables leak testing to be carried out on individually bolted flanges, ensuring a high-integrity jointed connection is achieved prior to full system pressure testing. The ability to ensure a safe and leakfree flange connection prior to a mandatory full-system pressure test in a timely and commercially beneficial way is the reason for the Sentry and reverse integrity solutions. So, how does it actually work?

Install, connect, test

Simplicity and safety are the design building blocks for the KLINGER Sentry Gasket. Based on industry feedback, KLINGER took an original concept and made customer-focused changes to the design, focusing on design concerns and improving installation.

Designed around proven sealing technology, installation of the Sentry is no different than current raised-face or ring-type joint gaskets utilizing best-practice assembly procedures. Sentry incorporates an annular form where the test medium (nitrogen or hydraulic oil) is pumped through the integral test port. The simplicity of the design enables the fitter to connect a test port to the gasket and attach a hose fitted to the test pump or nitrogen bottle. Once the test port is installed and connected, the operator can simply pressurize the unit and monitor the seal's integrity on the pressure gauge connected to the test pump or nitrogen bottle.

World of benefits

What does this mean for the operator? First, it speeds up leakage testing, thus reducing plant downtime. In comparison, nitrogen testing can take up to several days of shutdown. In addition to speeding up leakage testing and reducing plant downtime, utilizing the Sentry also significantly minimizes the required volume of testing media, saving the operator money. During installation, the Sentry validates the individual joint integrity, reducing the need to revisit the joint. Last but not least, in the event of leakage, only one visit to the flange is required to adjust and test it.

The KLINGER Sentry Gasket is available in two designs: The KLINGER Sentry RTJ can be used in ring-joint flanges. It features a heavy-duty build and is able to withstand high pressures. Primarily used in offshore and high-pressure applications, the Sentry RTJ can be manufactured in materials to suit any application.

The KLINGER Sentry DS, on the other hand, is a composite gasket, which has a serrated metal core with a soft facing material. Based on the Maxiprofile gasket, it is designed for use in raised-face flanges.

For more information, visit www.thermosealinc.com or call (800) 990-7325.

