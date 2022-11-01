Key acquisitions become a soft-craft force multiplier

Recent acquisitions of Anchor Industrial Services, Travis Industries and TAM Services have catapulted Axis Industries into becoming one of the premier soft providers in the industry.

With now more than 1200 employees, Axis industries is leading the way in providing maintenance, turnaround, capital projects and outage solutions. These solutions are supporting the continuous operation and expansion of the critical and industrial infrastructure across the U.S.

Combining the businesses created an industry-leading specialty soft craft provider of the highest safety and quality standards. With over 350 years of combined and diverse senior management experience, customers can be assured their projects will be aligned to scope, budget, quality and completed safely. Tracking key KPIs through work scope are the norm at Axis.

With more than 1.8 million labor hours worked annually by its employees, Axis service lines include scaffolding and access solutions, insulation, coatings and linings, fireproofing and abatement. Additionally, Axis has five operational centers across the broader southern U.S., including blast yard facilities located in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Houston, and the Dallas/Fort Worth area - with expansion plans for Baton Rouge soon to follow. Axis also has capabilities to service projects throughout the U.S.

The strategy employed up to this point has been a critical factor in Axis' maturation as a sector leader. The ability to focus on customers' needs and quickly adapt to an ever-changing marketplace is the Axis differentiator.

With the combined trifecta that Axis now brings to the industry, it has enabled the company to have millions of dollars in scaffold inventory as well as an expansive fleet of coating/painting and insulation equipment. Couple that with the experience of the team and you have the resources and knowledge to deliver world class service.

From building simple scaffolds for everyday access to complex towers and suspended scaffolds, Axis meets the schedule demands for maintenance and turnarounds, as well as extensive capital projects. Axis operates multiple shop coating operations throughout Texas offering a wide variety of metal cleaning, finishing and coating/lining solutions. Fireproofing expertise offers a complete comprehensive service offering to the fabrication and manufacturing clientele. With a combination of modern equipment, skilled tradesman and supervisory staff, Axis can meet high-quality specifications.

After achieving significant growth through high-quality service and a commitment to safety for more than 275 unique customers that come from a unique and diverse industry, TAM services (a recent addition to the Axis family) was the recipient of the ABC STEP Safety Management System Diamond award. ABC recognized the company's achievements in maintaining a world class safety program. With Axis, safety is at the core of everything it does, and it defines who its people are and how they operate every aspect of the business.

Axis Industries has been a preferred service provider for many of the largest refining, petrochemical, power generation and industrial processing facilities throughout the Gulf Coast. With the combined forces the future is bright for Axis Industries.

For more information, visit axisindsvcs.com or call (832) 295-3802.