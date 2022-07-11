Invest in protection, reduce packaging costs

Reef Industries Inc. offers custom manufacturing and fabrication of reinforced film laminates and composites.

Griffolyn® equipment covers are custom made to your specifications.

Choose from a wide range of products, colors, material grades and additives tailored to your exact needs. Reef Industries also offers custom manufacturing and fabrication of reinforced film laminates and composites that are ideal for shipping and storage of critical equipment and products. From assisting in the design of uniquely configured and fabricated products to one-of-a-kind materials built from scratch, Reef Industries can produce a quality, custom-configured final product that is ensured to meet customers’ needs in a timely and professional manner.

Griffolyn® reinforced polyethylene laminates have been designed for a wide range of prospective applications such as shipping, covering and containment. When your project requires a product that protects against light, weather, contaminants and other elements, specify Griffolyn. This product is performance-engineered to be highly resistant to tears and punctures and has the exceptional ability to withstand extended exposure to weather. Whether providing storage and protection of parts or containment and isolation of contaminated materials, Griffolyn products may be designed and fabricated to your specific needs and requirements.

Griffolyn® products may be designed and fabricated to your specific needs and requirements.

Reef Industries also manufactures Griff-Shrink®, a heat-shrinkable, high- strength reinforced plastic shipping/storage cover that is ideal for protecting machinery and equipment from damage and corrosion. This uniquely constructed, UV-stabilized material combines the advantages of scrim reinforcement with the properties of shrink film to replace costly crating and heavy tarpaulins. Griff-Shrink also conforms to virtually any shape or size, thereby reducing costs of excess packaging.

Reef Industries offers numerous fire-retardant materials to meet environmental compliance or safety requirements for critical equipment and work areas. From lightweight to heavy-duty products, Reef Industries can meet your requirements with a material specifically tailored to your application, including:

Reinforced polyethylene laminate resists punctures and tears.

General purpose, heavy-duty and high-performance materials are available.

UV stabilization protects the material from degradation and ensures an outstanding service life.

Special features such as fire retardancy, anti-static, anti-corrosion, heat shrinkability and other cost-effective solutions are available.

Custom fabrication is available to meet your exact specifications.

Variety of colors and custom printing are also available.

For more information, visit www.reefindustries.com or call (800) 231-6074.