Innovation of high-pressure components for a safer industry

There was a time when working pressures of 15,000 and 20,000 psi were considered ultra-high pressure and when there were limited options for components that could withstand these pressures.

Those of us that have been involved in the industry for many years have had to pivot to the advancements, improvements and overall focus on the high-pressure components used in almost all high-pressure applications. These changes in commonly used high-pressure components, such as high-pressure hose, fittings, adapters, tubing and valves, are decidedly for the better and will continue to make our industry safer and more efficient.

Some of these applications and system-supporting components, such as valves, tubing and adapters, evolved quickly into higher working pressure capabilities. For example, connection types were adjusted to withstand elevated pressures. Additionally, raw material quality, yield and tensile factors became more important, as did the overall manufacturing process. The mechanical components of dynamic use items, like valves, led manufacturers to develop a dependable and durable option for the control, retention and release of pressure. Today, these components are available in working pressures of up to 100,000 psi.

High-pressure hoses have likely seen the most significant changes over time, including increased working pressures and overall improvements in longevity. To provide a product that could withstand harsh applications, as well as meet industry demands for higher working pressures, the early pioneers in high-pressure hose development spent considerable time and resources in researching superior materials, improved processes and ongoing testing. The result led to a better understanding of the effect of different manufacturing processes and construction materials, but significant results were not seen for some time.

End-fitting development was, and continues to be, an ongoing process. Application requirements have dictated some great innovations in high-pressure hose end-fitting development to meet specific size and connection specifications. The versatility of the "Type M" fitting is a great example of this, as well as improvements that have been made in developing small profile fittings for flex lancing operations, which have enhanced performance while still withstanding harsh applications. In the early days of increased working pressure requirements, a reliable 30,000 psi working pressure hose was seen as a huge accomplishment and a reasonable stopping point. Then came the demand for a hose that could withstand 40,000 psi. Today, the primary manufacturers of high-pressure hoses are providing hoses with working pressures of 58,000 psi to meet requirements with ongoing research and development to create even more reliable and safe products.

With extreme working pressures being used in the industry, a focus on developing safe products has evolved and resulted in a safer industry overall. Safety standards, such as color coding of hoses to working pressure in water blasting applications, are commonplace today and bridge the gap that training and processes may miss, bringing everyone to a common starting point. Other safety minded hose accessories, while still optional, are more routinely used because they are inexpensive in relation to the cost of the hose and help protect personnel and surrounding equipment from injury in the event of a failure. High-pressure hoses take a beating and accessories can do a variety of things to extend the life of the hose, such as prevent kinking, reducing stress near the end fitting and protecting the integrity of the hose itself. Much more stringent safety requirements, including operator training, have been key to creating a safer work environment.

While some may believe that limits have been met regarding extreme working pressure requirements, our industry is still full of ongoing innovation with much of it being directed at safer products and processes.

For more information, visit spirstar.com.