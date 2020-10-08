Industry 4.0: Connected safety insights

Brendon Cook, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Blackline Safety

What exactly does Industry 4.0 mean? Industry 4.0 describes the fourth industrial revolution where companies are making the shift to digital, connected technologies to achieve their business goals. Combining cloud hosting, computing, sensor data and machine learning with the digitization of a company's physical assets, businesses are using new technologies to enhance safety, boost productivity, drive decision making and stay competitive within their industry.

Clint Palermo, Vice President of Connected Solutions, Total Safety

What about the other industrial revolutions?

The first industrial revolution (Industry 1.0) began in Britain around 1760 and leveraged steam power, new machines and other technologies to accomplish a greater magnitude of work than was previously possible with human hands or animal power. The second industrial revolution (Industry 2.0) arrived in the early 1900s and focused on mass assembly. This era is best exemplified by the efforts of Henry Ford and his revolutionary line of affordable automobiles. The third industrial revolution (Industry 3.0) began in the early 1970s and was driven by computer and machine-driven automation, continuing well into the 2010s.

Industry 4.0 is a powerful optimization of Industry 3.0, with an emphasis on the IoT and cloud technology. While Industry 3.0 focused on automation, it did so with centralized control systems to boost efficiency and quality; there was no provision for connecting systems together for the sake of gaining insight from enormous volumes of data. The connectivity and business intelligence technology simply didn't exist in a necessary form until recent years.

In contrast, Industry 4.0 offers an all-inclusive, holistic approach to connectivity and automation. Previously disconnected equipment, machinery, processes and control systems are becoming interconnected, making it possible to collect and evaluate large amounts of data that are streamed to the cloud. Connected technologies also enable advanced employee wearable systems focused on keeping teams safe and highly productive. This article will focus on how connectivity factors into your operations.

Data-driven decision making

Big data and analytics are key components of Industry 4.0 and businesses are investing more of their resources into deriving insights from this data. A 2019 Deloitte survey notes that 70 percent of business executives working at companies with a large workforce perceive data analysis as a key priority -- just as important as risk and reputation management.

With access to new volumes of data and analytics, the industry can take a more proactive approach to addressing the safety, productivity and well-being of your workforce to develop meaningful insights and action plans to keep workers safe. By spotting trends in the data, businesses avoid safety incidents before they happen.

For example, consider an unexpected shift in the feedstock mixture entering a petrochemical plant, compared to recent and historical trending. By leveraging data from past occurrences, data-driven insights can help the business proactively adjust their processes to ensure that quality doesn't suffer while keeping production at an optimized output. Simultaneously, a real-time trigger can notify stakeholders of the incident.

With Industry 4.0 capabilities, this type of scenario can be monitored and managed remotely, ensuring a consistent and comprehensive level of oversight for each refinery owned and operated by the business. The implications are far-reaching, enabling businesses to become safer and more efficient in this increasingly competitive world.

How is connected safety part of Industry 4.0?

Some businesses are already on the path to digital transformation, while others are exploring their options. Investing in connected-safety wearable technologies is a core component of helping businesses with their transformation, providing the situational awareness that has been missing from safety programs for many businesses in the past. In addition, wearables have significant value when combined with other sources of business data.

Adopting and adhering to safety best practices is also a business sustainability topic, supporting a superior corporate culture. Employees are the heart of every business, and a strong commitment to their well-being through deploying the best technology can go a long way in attracting and retaining the best team members.

Direct-to-cloud connected safety

Traditionally, gas detection lacked comprehensive connectivity. The introduction of wearable gas-detection equipment with direct-to-cloud safety monitoring changed the way the world views gas detection and other connected devices. Every employee can be connected by their standalone wearable monitor that communicates wirelessly direct to the cloud. Some gas monitoring devices feature internal cellular communications and have the option to connect to a portable satellite base station that provides true last-mile coverage for remote monitoring needs.

Connectivity isn't an option

Connectivity should not be an option, an add-on or an afterthought when it comes to worker safety and productivity. Focusing on how to best leverage cloud-connected technology to provide real-time situational awareness that can save lives and provide valuable data-driven insights allows businesses to focus on what matters most.

Connectivity also means all situational data from each device is automatically streamed to the cloud, powering live compliance and analytics dashboards. In an instant, businesses are able to see the operational and compliance status of their fleet. Users gain an understanding of where and how equipment is being used and what hazards are being encountered, allowing them to access critical insights to help empower decision making and drive their business.

COVID-19 applications

The current pandemic the world is experiencing took most companies by surprise. Many thought the problem would be shortlived and implemented manual, honor-based social distancing and contact-tracing programs for their workers.

Unfortunately, the high-risk environment continues, and many are now seeking to apply technology and automation to these important worker precautions. Several companies are implementing programs that employ connected wearable devices with GPS capabilities in order to leverage the location data that is captured. This data is used to automate their contact tracing and social distancing initiatives for their plant sites, field locations, offices and communities.

In a privacy-controlled fashion, GPSdriven technology allows only key individuals in the organization to efficiently track the effectiveness of social distancing programs and to automatically trace employees who were in contact with a COVID-19-positive individual. The connected system also allows employers to identify where other close interactions are happening to quickly identify potential super-spreaders before an outbreak occurs.

Clint Palermo is vice president of Connected Solutions at Total Safety. Palermo has worked in the safety industry for over 25 years and has been with Total Safety for 20 years. He focuses on the development and implementation of connected worker safety solutions. His specialties are in connected safety solutions and leveraging data for enhancing safety programs and improving overall efficiencies.

Prior to founding Blackline GPS in 2004, Brendon Cook worked for Calgary-based CSI Wireless Inc. (now Hemisphere GPS Inc.), where he managed the company's precision product portfolio and was responsible for market analysis and direction, defining new products, and assisting with managing the company's product development program. Cook leads Blackline Safety's marketing direction and brand positioning.

