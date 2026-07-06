Industrial fabrication solutions for turnaround and maintenance work

Expand Metal Works recently completed an emergency rush job where it coiled and welded tubing around a molten salt pump.

The most demanding work often happens during turnarounds, when time is limited and standard solutions fall short.

Tight footprints, existing infrastructure and unforgiving specifications leave little room for off-the-shelf answers, especially when systems must be brought back online quickly.

That’s where custom bending and forming come into play.

For Metal Works Corp., projects often begin where conventional approaches fall short. The company is frequently called in to produce complex pipe bends, coils and formed components that must fit precisely within constrained environments, often under the compressed timelines of a shutdown or turnaround.

In these situations, accuracy isn’t just important; it directly affects how quickly a facility can return to operation.

During a recent Gulf Coast turnaround, a processing unit required replacement coils that had to integrate into an existing system with little room for adjustment. The original components had been in service for years, and updated routing requirements introduced tighter clearances and stricter performance expectations. With a fixed restart window, there was no time for field modifications.

Metal Works fabricated the coils to exact specifications, accounting for material behavior, bend radius and dimensional consistency. The components were delivered ready for installation, helping the project stay on schedule and minimizing downtime for the facility.

This kind of work is common in turnaround environments, where fabrication has to align with real-world conditions, not just drawings. Components must fit the first time, perform under pressure and integrate seamlessly with surrounding systems that may have been in place for decades.

By controlling factors like wall thinning, ovality and stress throughout the bending process, fabricators can produce components that maintain their integrity in high-pressure and high-temperature applications. Even small inconsistencies can lead to delays during installation, something turnaround schedules can’t afford.

Metal Works applies this level of precision across a range of materials, including carbon steel, stainless and specialty alloys. Each requires a tailored approach to ensure structural performance while maintaining tight tolerances.

Timing remains just as critical as the fabrication itself. Turnarounds operate on strict schedules, and any delay in material delivery can impact multiple phases of a project. That’s why components need to arrive ready to install, eliminating the need for rework in the field.

Much of that success comes from preparation, understanding project requirements early, fabricating with accuracy and ensuring every piece aligns with field conditions before it leaves the shop.

While this work often happens behind the scenes, its impact is measurable. Projects stay on track. Downtime is reduced. Facilities return to operation as planned.

In turnaround and maintenance environments, where every hour counts, that level of consistency isn’t optional, it’s essential.

For more information, visit pipebends.com.