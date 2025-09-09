When it comes to critical pipe bends in refining, chemical, and power applications, NDE is a key part of any quality assurance program.

Diligent quality assurance steps can make the difference between timely project completions and unexpected delays.

At Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB), NDE is not outsourced. American Society for Nondestructive Testing Level II qualified technicians manage it internally as part of the bending process. This allows for direct accountability, better quality control, and quicker turnaround times.

Why in-house NDE matters in pipe bending

Bending pipe may introduce stress or a change in shape that isn’t always visible. These variations depend on bend radius, bending method, and material behavior. These factors make post-bending inspection critical.

Bendco HPB offers a full range of NDE procedures that include:

Visual and dimensional checks

Ovality measurement

Wall thickness verification

Hardness testing

Liquid penetrant testing (PT)

Magnetic particle testing (MT)

One facility, fewer handoffs

Expand In-house NDE in pipe bending

Having all inspection processes done in-house avoids the delays and back-andforth that come with sending bends out for third-party testing. The team that completes the work can directly respond to inquiries regarding quality, bend integrity, or inspection findings, making communication easier with the end user.

This degree of integration allows Bendco HPB to meet stringent project specifications and aggressive timelines, particularly during turnarounds, shutdowns, or unscheduled outages.

Bringing confidence to the finished product

Having Level II NDE capabilities onsite enables Bendco HPB to deliver pipe bends that are validated, documented, and produced to specification in a single, continuous process. Customers benefit from having a single point of contact, a shorter turnaround time and clarity regarding quality.

Available 24/7/365, Bendco HPB keeps projects moving from bending through inspection. In-house NDE is available to help customers avoid delays and unwanted surprises in the field. This level of flexibility and reliability is another reason why customers find Bendco HPB the easiest bending company to do business with..

For more information, visit bendco.com.