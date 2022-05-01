Hulk brings ‘clean’ to another level

Family owned and operated for 50 years, Wechem is a specialty chemical manufacturer with an EPA-licensed facility in Harahan, Louisiana, that produces the Hulk System.

The Hulk System brings clean to another level when you use it and its patented dispensing and chemistries for cleaning.

The Hulk System is a self-contained unit that is kept at the jobsite and connected to an available water source.

In the past, cleaning vital equipment was labor-intensive and involved carrying large buckets of chemicals and water, posing potential safety hazards. However, the Hulk System changes all that and makes cleaning faster, safer and more cost-effective.

The Hulk System is a self-contained unit that is kept at the jobsite and connected to an available water source. The unit works by water action alone - no need for any electrical connections. The container of hyper-concentrate is placed beneath the dispenser on the stand and the supply hose is attached to the container. As water flows through the unit, the dispenser extracts the precise amount of hyper-concentrate into the mixing chamber where it combines with your water and dispenses through the discharge hose. The operator simply opens and closes a valve on the discharge hose to dispense the product.

Key benefits of the Hulk System include:

Hyper-concentrated chemistries.

Ease of operation.

Less labor-intensive.

Safer for employees to use.

Quality control -- no mixed batches.

95-percent less bulk storage space.

Self-contained and free-standing.

Operates on water action alone.

Doesn't interact with wastewater treatment.

In addition, the Hulk System Program was created as a replacement technology for consumers in the petrochemical industry who purchase large quantities of detergents or degreasers. It can be used on offshore drilling platforms, dive support vessels, construction vessels, refineries, etc., in bulk tanks, totes or multiple drums. The program utilizes the latest chemical technology to simplify the transportation, storage and use of detergents while drastically reducing all associated costs.

With Wechem's Hulk System, you never have to worry about the quality of your "clean." Hulk brings clean to another level, and you can also depend on Wechem for customized cleaning programs, in-service demonstrations and employee training.

For more information, visit www.wechem.com or call (800) 426-0512, Ext. 3205.