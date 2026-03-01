High oxygen transfer breathes new life into surface aeration

Industrial wastewater presents many challenges, such as high-strength waste applications, large plant flows, strict effluent regulations, limited workforce and aging equipment nearing the end of the lifecycle.

Whether needing a temporary solution, rental or a permanent one for aeration and mixing with little disruption to the biological process, the OxyMix® Pure Oxygen Mixer has the adaptability to meet these needs.

The OxyMix has been applied in pure oxygen plants for petrochemical, chemical and pulp and paper industry sites as an efficient way to provide aeration and mixing. Aqua-Aerobic Systems has over 55 years of experience in custom biological design for industrial wastewater sectors.

Unlike other pure oxygen equipment, the OxyMix does not require permanent structures, nor a significant capital investment, and can be installed wet in most cases. The OxyMix offers the versatility of independent pure oxygen and mixing capabilities. The units are available in 10hp, 40 hp and 60 hp and provide top to bottom mixing. It also provides even distribution of oxygen, utilizing a gas injection device, which allows injection of oxygen at multiple points below the unit’s impeller where liquid velocities are the highest. The unit floats on the liquid surface and injects oxygen into a downward plume of water, thus giving maximum residency time for efficient oxygen transfer. Pure oxygen is fed to the unit through a flexible hose, connected to a pure oxygen generator or liquid oxygen source.

From a mechanical standpoint, it is relatively simple to operate. Re-greasing of the motor bearings is not required for the first three years of operation. The unit is moored in place with cables, a pivotal mooring arm or restrained mooring posts. Beyond the greasing of the motor, there is no routine maintenance required. The motor is suitable for use with variable frequency drives. The motor equals and exceeds NEMA specifications with motor windings non-hygroscopic and insulation class NEMA class "F" as standard. Units are also available in hazard classifications: Class I Division II or Class I Division I.

"From a mechanical standpoint, it is relatively simple to operate, lowmaintenance and has more efficient mixing capabilities compared to our previous equipment. We like it, as it is one-piece of equipment that can independently mix and or aerate." stated Troy B., a maintenance supervisor at a chemical processing plant located in South Houston.

Aqua-Aerobic Systems has a variety of aeration and mixing equipment in addition to the OxyMix system; including the Aqua-Jet® Surface Mechanical Aerator, AquaDDM® Direct Drive Mixer, OxyStar® Aspirating Aspirator, TurboStar® Directional Mixer and the DualStar™ Combination Aerator/Mixer. Aqua-Aerobic Systems can be a resource for custom design for sitespecific situations.

