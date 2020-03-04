High-caliber specialty company features array of services

Turn2 Specialty Companies was born in early 2018 when three partners - Joe Vardell, Stan Martin and David Herzog - felt the petrochemical industry lacked a people-focused specialty services provider.

"With several of the major turnaround companies being acquired by large, publicly traded or private equity companies, we saw a need for a mid-sized, nimble turnaround company that was privately held," Vardell recalled. Turn2 was originally formed as Epic Specialty Companies and began operations in January 2019. It was rebranded as Turn2 Specialty Companies in June 2019.

Holders of ASME and National Board Inspection Code "R," "S" and "U" stamps, Turn2 provides one of the most complete service lines in the industry. Each specialty service group within Turn2 is a full-spectrum, fully equipped and staffed provider. By operating as groups rather than separate companies, Turn2 can combine services to provide turnkey solutions for single pieces of equipment, complete units, blocks of units or plant-wide shutdowns. This also allows the company to offer all services under a single contract through a single point of contact on-site. Service lines include:

Mechanical: Turn2 Mechanical provides turnkey heat exchanger repairs and blind-to-blind services. All equipment is company- owned and includes truck-mounted, aerial, crawler and self-propelled extractors. The group also offers piping, valve, and crane and rigging services.

Specialty welding: Having developed hundreds of welding procedures, this group handles piping and other material ranging from carbon steel to exotic alloys, as well as tube repair and replacement in heaters, boilers and furnaces.

Catalyst: Turnkey catalyst services include complete loading and unloading services as well as "immediately dangerous to life or health," inert welding and inert API inspection. Turn2 Catalyst employs cutting-edge equipment, including fully digital life support systems and the most powerful vacuum units in the industry.

Tower and drum: Turn2's blind-toblind services include everything from open and inspection to complete tower retrays and revamps. Dedicated mechanical personnel are familiar with the unique demands of working in confined spaces and can perform internal modifications, nozzle additions and repairs, and code repairs, including tower resections.

Precision services: This group handles a wide variety of specialty bolting, machining and heat transfer equipment services including bolt torqueing, stud tensioning, nut splitting, ultrasonic bolt monitoring, flange facing, drilling and tapping, milling, pipe cutting and beveling services. This group can handle specialty high-pressure heat exchangers, as well as field retubes.

Refractory: A full spectrum of refractory services ranges from demolition of existing linings to surface preparation, anchor welding and installation of all new refractory types. Other services include fireproofing, structural concrete restoration, acid proofing and light civil work.

I&E: Turn2 I&E provides instrumentation, controls and electrical services. Electrical capabilities include electrical equipment; wiring, conduit and cable trays; power, control and lighting panels; motor control centers and switchgear. Instrumentation services include equipment, tubing and loop checking. Controls services include control systems, analyzers and fiber-optic cabling, among others.

Fabrication: Turn2 currently operates fabrication facilities in Texas and Utah with fabrication facilities in Louisiana and Oklahoma opening by mid-2020.

Despite 2019 being its first year in operation, Turn2 successfully completed over 3.3 million man-hours while achieving a TRIR of 0.29. The company performed over 53,000 welds with a repair rate of only 0.87 percent.

"Without great people, this business would not be possible. We have people in this company who have worked together for 25-30 years," said Vardell.

"We are in the people business," Herzog agreed. "Our success out of the gate is a direct reflection of the high-caliber team at Turn2. Building on that success, we are continuing to look for only the highest-quality team members to join our winning team in 2020."

For more information, visit www.turn2sc.com, email info@turn2sc.com or call (346) 241-0439. For more information on hiring, call (281) 837-3644.