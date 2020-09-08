How to select the correct heat exchanger tube plug

Heat exchanger maintenance is a critical factor in ensuring a continually successful process and a positive return on investment for your exchangers. Identifying tube leaks early and sealing them effectively leads to a longer, more productive life, while reducing unplanned downtime and simplifying planned turnarounds. Torq N' SealÂ® Heat Exchanger Tube Plugs by JNT Technical Services provide a fast, simple and effective solution to inevitable tube leaks. Understanding all considerations ahead of time and having the correct heat exchanger tube plugs on hand make all the difference in a successful maintenance plan.

Factors to consider

Each heat exchanger serves a different purpose and therefore must be thought of differently when it comes time to plug a leaking tube. The important factors to consider are:

Operating pressure.

Operating temperature.

Tube size.

Tube material.

Special considerations like fin-fan exchangers and offshore use.

Operating temperature and pressure

The first factor to consider is the operating temperature and pressure of the heat exchanger. This will determine whether a high- or low-pressure plug is required. For pressures less than 250 psi and temperatures less than 300 degrees Fahrenheit, the most cost-effective solution is a low-pressure tube plug. These plugs generally use rubber or elastomeric seal that gives them a greater expansion range and lower cost. Industrial and HVAC condensers are prime candidates for the Torq N' Seal Condenser Plug solution. The plugs are installed in just 30 seconds with a standard torque wrench and have unmatched expansion capacity and excellent chemical resistance to refrigerant, acids and many other fluids.

On the other hand, when the operating pressure is greater than 250 psi, a high-pressure tube plug is required. This is where the signature Torq N' Seal Heat Exchanger Tube Plug provides an ideal solution. Torq N' Seal has a sealing capacity up to 7,000 psi and the easiest installation procedure on the market (less than 60 seconds with only a standard torque wrench).

Tube size: ID

The next factor to consider is the ID of the tube, which will determine the plug's size. There are two ways to determine this: direct measurement with three-point micrometer and design calculation. The direct measurement method, when possible, is always preferred, but can be difficult since most heat exchangers are critical pieces of equipment. Taking them out of service for a measurement can be costly, so recording any measurements from a previous outage or turnaround can be very useful. It is recommended to add this information to the U1 datasheets to make it readily available.

When there are no prior measurements and the exchanger cannot be taken off line, the tube size must be calculated from the exchanger information, i.e., tube OD and tube wall thickness: (Tube ID) = (Tube OD) - 2 x (Tube wall thickness).

Select a plug such that the tube ID falls within the specified expansion range for the plug.

Tube material

With low-pressure tube plugs such as the Torq N' Seal Condenser Plugs, there is no need to consider the tube material. However, it is very important for high-pressure tube plugs that rely on a metal-to-metal mechanical contact seal. Matching the plug material to the tube material can align the hardness, thermal expansion properties and temperature limits, ensuring an adequate seal that will not loosen over time due to cycling of the exchanger. Torq N' Seal Heat Exchanger Tube Plugs come in a variety of materials to match nearly every tube in existence, from brass and stainless steel all the way to zirconium and super duplex. Thus, it is always worth matching the tube material as closely as possible.

Special considerations

Fin-fan exchangers: The water box of a fin-fan exchanger can make accessing the tubesheet difficult and limit your ability to locate plugs in the correct location. Torq N' Seal plugs have an optional tubesheet ring that can be used to properly locate the plug at the face of the tubesheet.

Offshore use: Offshore applications generally use readily available saltwater as a cooling mechanism in heat exchangers. However, saltwater is extremely corrosive to certain materials and can cause even stainless steel parts to degrade. For this reason, Torq N' Seal plugs can come equipped with a titanium screw that will not corrode when exposed to hot seawater.

Torq N' Seal Heat Exchanger Tube Plugs are the solution of choice for heat exchanger plugging projects globally, and now you can select the correct plug for your application to save time, money and headache on your next turnaround or outage. "Fast, Simple, Effective. Torq N' Seal."

For more information, visit www.torq-n-seal.com, email sales@torq-nseal.com or call (201) 641-2130.