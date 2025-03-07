Fixing the toughest challenges in pipeline and refinery repair

Imagine a critical pipeline or refinery component experiencing a sudden failure in the middle of a demanding operation — causing costly downtime, safety risks and operational delays.

In industries like petrochemical, refining and pipeline operations, these issues are all too common, and traditional repair methods often struggle to keep up with intense pressure, elevated temperatures and highly corrosive conditions. The need for a reliable, durable and long-lasting repair solution is more crucial than ever.

Transforming the repair process

Recognizing this gap in the market, Henry Adams, a seasoned expert with nearly five decades of experience in leak-sealing technology, founded Dragon Industrial Wrap in 2019. With his deep understanding of the challenges faced by these industries, Adams saw a pressing need for advanced composite repair systems capable of delivering high-performance solutions that could stand up to the toughest conditions. This vision led to the creation of innovative repair technologies that not only addressed the immediate challenges of leaks and equipment failure but also helped extend the operational lifespan of critical infrastructure, providing industries with a safer, more cost-effective way to maintain their operations without compromising performance.

Dragon Industrial Wrap: Setting the standard

Dragon Industrial Wrap’s mission is simple: To set the benchmark for reliability, durability and performance in composite repair. Its systems are designed to handle extreme pressures, high temperatures and corrosive environments, ensuring seamless operation in even the most challenging conditions.

The company operates as a fully integrated solution provider, offering the unique capability to design, manufacture and install proprietary composite systems all under one roof. With its headquarters in Beaumont, Texas, and strategically positioned offices along the Gulf Coast, the company ensures comprehensive, 24/7 service to a wide range of industries, including refineries, chemical plants and pipeline operators. The team of ASME PCC-2-certified technicians is highly skilled in delivering expert installations, supported by advanced engineering practices that guarantee top-tier performance and reliability. The future is promising, and as part of its growth strategy, the company plans to expand by opening additional locations. This will further enhance its ability to serve critical infrastructure sectors, maintaining the same level of excellence and commitment that has fueled its success so far.

Safety first: Protecting people, operations and infrastructure

Safety is at the heart of everything Dragon Industrial Wrap does. The company’s commitment to workplace safety is exemplified in its industry-leading OSHA TRIR of zero, a remarkable achievement that has been maintained for the past five years. This impeccable safety record is not just a number; it is a testament to the company’s dedication to protecting both its team and the operations of its clients. Every project is executed with the highest standards of safety in mind. Dragon Industrial Wrap’s focus on safety extends beyond compliance — it’s ingrained in the company’s culture and daily operations.

In addition to its exceptional safety practices, Dragon Industrial Wrap offers unmatched warranty coverage. Every repair performed by the company’s certified technicians is backed for the entire lifespan of the engineered repair package, providing long-term value and ensuring that clients can trust in the durability and reliability of Dragon Industrial Wrap’s systems. By prioritizing both safety and performance, Dragon Industrial Wrap delivers solutions that protect its team, safeguard client operations and drive long-term success.

Inside the operation: Dragon Wrap installation

The DOE retained the company’s services to perform a thin line repair following an inspection that identified internal anomalies. The team successfully installed the J-316 system, leveraging direct ink writing engineering calculations to restore the pipe to its maximum allowable operating pressure in just 3.5 hours, with the majority of the work completed within this timeframe. The next day, a 30-mil titaniumbased coating was applied to ensure burial protection. The project involved a 48-inch by 10-foot section, requiring six layers, which was completed using three 24-inch by150-foot kits. Remarkably, the entire project was finished without interrupting the pipeline’s operations or requiring a system shutdown, all while providing a five-year warranty for the work.

Overview of the process

Preparing the line with third-party cleaning Delineating the installation area Installation of the J-316 system with wetting Applying overlay cloth and stricter banding Cure time observation Stricter banding removal Application, curing and burial of 30-mil titanium epoxy for wrap protection

The Dragon Trap

The company’s flagship innovation, Dragon Trap, exemplifies the cuttingedge technology that Dragon Industrial Wrap brings to the industry. Designed with the strength of 23 composite layers and leveraging advanced 3D printing technology, the Dragon Trap delivers unmatched durability and performance.

Capable of withstanding pressures exceeding 3,500 psi and temperatures up to 575°F, it is built to endure the harshest operational conditions. Despite its incredible strength, the Dragon Trap features a lightweight, modular design that offers exceptional versatility. It integrates seamlessly into complex configurations, including valves, flanges, bends, tees and reducers. This revolutionary product not only reduces weight but also maintains superior performance, offering a more efficient solution without compromising on reliability or strength.

Partnering for long-term success in every facet

Choosing Dragon Industrial Wrap means more than just selecting a product — it’s about partnering with a company that places a strong emphasis on innovation, safety and operational excellence. The company’s advanced composite repair solutions are meticulously engineered to meet the unique challenges of the petrochemical, refining and pipeline industries. These solutions are designed to help operators optimize performance, minimize downtime and extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure. By focusing on both immediate and long-term needs, Dragon Industrial Wrap offers technology that not only addresses current challenges but also anticipates future demands. With a reputation for reliability and forward-thinking solutions, Dragon Industrial Wrap stands as a trusted partner for companies seeking the most cutting-edge repair technologies in the industry.

